Endpoint Security Market by Component, Enforcement Point, Deployment, Industry Size & End-user - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endpoint Security Market by Component, Enforcement Point (Workstation, Mobile Devices, Server, Point of Sale Terminal), Deployment, Industry Size, End User (Aerospace and Defense, Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The endpoint security market is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of endpoint devices and emerging trends in enterprises such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD); need to counter damages due to endpoint attacks; IT risk mitigation; and central management of the endpoint protection strategy.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global endpoint security market with respect to components, enforcement point, deployment, industry size, end-user and geography. The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of component (solution, services), enforcement point (workstation, mobile devices, server, point of sale terminal, and others), deployment (on-premises, cloud), industry size (SMEs, large enterprises), end user (aerospace & defense, government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Based on component, the solution segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall breast imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing economies in developing regions and rising number of cyberattacks cases. Rapid proliferation of digital transformation in the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa boosted the demand for several endpoint terminals and consequently, the demand for endpoint security solutions is also increasing. These technologically advanced solutions help in detecting and countering the most recent known and unknown threats. It forms a first level of defense for organizations to secure endpoints. Moreover, as increasing number of organizations, specifically SMEs opt for efficient, flexible, affordable, easy to maintain, and scalable endpoint security solution, the market for endpoint security solutions is expected to remain strong over the coming years.



In terms of end-user, the government segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall endpoint security market in 2020. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing concerns over data breach of intelligence, financial activities, and research and development activities; and high spending on security solutions to prevent occurrences of cyber terrorism.



Geographically, North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global endpoint security market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of developed economies in the region and their focus on incorporating innovating solutions. The region is determined to adopt endpoint security solutions in order to enhance their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.



The key players operating in the global endpoint security market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), WatchGuard Technology, Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), Panda Security (Spain), SOPHOS Ltd (U.K.), Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Carbon Black, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), and Check Point Software Technology Ltd. (U.S.), among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of components, deployment type, enforcement point, industry size, end-user, and countries?

What is the historical market for endpoint security across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global endpoint security market?

Who are the major players in the global endpoint security market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global endpoint security market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global endpoint security market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global endpoint security market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2. Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Industry Size

3.4. Market Analysis, by Enforcement Point

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography



4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Number of IoT Devices

4.2.2. Increasing Demand for Endpoint Security and Privacy

4.2.3. Increasing Use of Mobile Devices as an Attack Vector

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Endpoint Security is Not Perceived as a Comprehensive Security Solution

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Leveraging AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defence

4.4.2. Growing Need of Cloud-Based Security Solutions among SME's

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Misconceptions and Lack of Knowledge about Endpoint Security Solutions

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Integration of Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning in Endpoint Security

4.6.2. Adoption of 5G Technology

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. North America

4.7.1.1. U.S.

4.7.1.2. Canada

4.7.2. Europe

4.7.2.1. Germany

4.7.2.2. U.K.

4.7.2.3. Spain

4.7.3. Asia-Pacific

4.7.3.1. Japan

4.8. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Endpoint Security Market



5. Endpoint Security Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Endpoint Device Control

5.2.2. Intrusion Prevention System

5.2.3. Endpoint Application Control

5.2.4. Antivirus / Antimalware

5.2.5. Firewall

5.2.6. Other

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.1.1. Support & Maintenance

5.3.1.2. Training and Consulting

5.3.1.3. Integration Services

5.3.2. Managed Services



6. Endpoint Security Market, by Enforcement Point

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mobile Devices

6.3. Workstation

6.4. Point of Sale Terminal

6.5. Server

6.6. Others



7. Endpoint Security Market, by Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. on-Premises

7.3. Cloud



8. Endpoint Security Market, by Industry Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small and Medium Enterprises



9. Endpoint Security Market, by End Use Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Government

9.3. Retail

9.4. Manufacturing

9.5. Aerospace & Defence

9.6. Healthcare

9.7. IT & Telecom

9.8. BFSI

9.9. Others



10. Endpoint Security Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Japan

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

10.4.6. Rest of APAC

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategy

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.4.1. McAfee LLC

11.4.2. Nortonlifelock, Inc.

11.4.3. Trend Micro, Inc.

11.4.4. Sophos, Ltd.



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

12.1. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

12.2. McAfee LLC

12.3. Sophos, Ltd.

12.4. Trend Micro, Inc.

12.5. Carbon Black, Inc. (A Part of Vmware, Inc.)

12.6. Fortinet, Inc.

12.7. Fireeye, Inc.

12.8. Watchgaurd Technologies, Inc.

12.9. Panda Security

12.10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.11. Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

12.12. Microsoft Corporation

12.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

12.14. F-Secure Corporation

12.15. IBM Corporation

12.16. Nortonlifelock Inc.



