Endpoint Security Market to grow by USD 4.16 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with McAfee Corp, Cisco Systems Inc. & CrowdStrike Holdings Inc|17000+ Technavio Reports

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The endpoint security market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

McAfee Corp - The company offers endpoint security solutions that do real-time scanning, cloud analytics, application containment, and rollback remediation work together to limit the impact of suspicious files and zero-day malware, under the brand name of McAfee.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers endpoint security solutions that prevent breaches and continuously monitor all file behavior to uncover stealthy attacks fast and automatically, under the brand name of Cisco.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - The company offers endpoint security solutions that stop threats through continuous vigilance and surgically eliminate threats in minutes, under the brand name of Falcon.

The company offers endpoint security solutions that stop threats through continuous vigilance and surgically eliminate threats in minutes, under the brand name of Falcon.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy among enterprises and the increasing incidence of cyberattacks are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of skilled labor and knowledge about internal and external threats will challenge market growth.

The endpoint security market report is segmented by Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The endpoint security market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant for revenue generation. The major advantage of the on-premise deployment model is that it offers enterprises complete control over the functioning of hardware and software. Large enterprises that deal with critical business information prefer on-premise endpoint security solutions as these solutions provide an optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols.

Endpoint Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., ESET Spol Sro, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

