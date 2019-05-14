Endpoint Security Market to Grow Due to Rising Complexity of Network Infrastructure, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endpoint security market is anticipated to experience a tough competition in the span of forthcoming years. The market scenario appears to be highly fragmented. This is credited to the presence of several big and small players operating across the region and globally in the endpoint security market, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). Looking at this landscape, the key players are concentrating on presenting a unique and clear positions such that every firm can claim the services and products different from the others. Besides, veneered firms are as well stressing on taking on small scale companies to improve their market portfolios and position. The major players operating in the global endpoint security market include Kaspersky Lab, IBM Corporation, Trend Micro, Microsoft Corporation, and Webroot.

According to a recent report by TMR, the global endpoint security market is anticipated to project a robust CAGR of 14% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2026. The endpoint security market is likely to account for a worth of US$ 40,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.

In terms of application, the antivirus tools segment is leading in endpoint security market globally, by churning out the highest revenue. This is credited to the lesser possibilities of infection in endpoints by threats, for example, spyware, Trojan, worms, rootkits, key loggers, viruses, and adware. As per the geography, North America and Europe are the major regions leading the global endpoint security market. This is attributed to the rising demand for high speed internet and usage of mobile phones in the aforementioned regions. Moreover, the regions are a hub for several important players in the market, which makes them an obvious choice for the players to invest more. The players in the region provide various end-use solutions to automobile, healthcare, and BFSI industries.

Increasing Adoption of Unsegregated Security Suites to Pump Market Demand

Unsegregated security suites are gaining popularity since past few years. This makes as an important factor driving the growth of endpoint security market, globally. However, the users across the world prefer the firms which provide converged and integrated security suites. Another major reason behind the purchasing criteria is the increasing complexity of the network infrastructure. These are some of the major factors contributing in the development of global endpoint security market in the forthcoming years.

Currently the market calls for an urgent requirement of BYOD conditions in the several companies, along with emergence of cloud computing in the upcoming years. Importance to reduce the IT security risks is another factor pumping growth in the endpoint security market.

Failure to Control Cyber-attacks Hinders Market Growth

On the other hand, the global endpoint security market is likely to face certain drawbacks that would affect the growth in future. One of them is the repeated failure to control cybercrimes. Companies mainly ask for security patches so get rid of bugs and viruses. Nevertheless, the concerned experts mostly tend to overlook them. As a result, the threat of cyber-attacks are rising consistently, affecting the growth of the global endpoint security market.

To overcome this challenge, the firms are making efforts to reduce attacks on personal devices via internet. This is why the firms are deploying the end-point security solutions such as firewalls in gadgets like smartphones and tablets.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Endpoint Security Market (Deployment Type - On-Premises, and SaaS; End-User - Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises; Application - Malware Detection, Antivirus Tools, Firewall Management, Web & Email Security, Patch Assessment, and Other Applications; Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026."

