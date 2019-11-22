Endura Technologies Announces the Appointment of Babak Bastani as CEO

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Endura Technologies (International) Ltd. announced today that it has appointed Babak Bastani as Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored to have been appointed Endura Technologies' new CEO," says Babak Bastani. "I have known some of the key executives at Endura for several years and I am delighted to get the opportunity to be working with them again. It is a privilege to be a part of an organization committed to leading the transformation of power management, smart audio, AI, and cognitive IoT through disruptive innovation. Endura Technologies has exceptional talent, differentiating technology, excellent customer engagements and is well-positioned for growth."

Mr. Bastani is a veteran figure in the wireless and semiconductor industry with over 28 years of experience, most recently as the EVP of Ensigma BU at Imagination Technologies. Prior to that, Mr. Bastani was the COO at Cambridge Touch Technologies, and SVP of Engineering at Samsung Electronics. Mr. Bastani has held senior leadership roles at Cambridge Silicon Radio, SiRF Technology, Freescale Semiconductors and Motorola. Mr. Bastani has a distinguished academic background earning his MSc in Satellite Communications Engineering at the University of Surrey, UK and his Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering at Kings College University of London. His strong technical background includes 14 issued U.S. Patents with several others pending.

"With over 28 years at the cutting edge of technology, and a hugely successful track record in change management and creating value, Babak's experience and vision for the future will enable him to lead Endura, building on its strong strategy for delivering power management, smart audio and AI technologies" says Chairman of the Board, Dr Massih Tayebi.

Endura Technologies also announced that Taner Dosluoglu, former CEO, remains committed to the success of the Company and will continue his role as a member of the Board of Directors.

About Endura Technologies

Endura Technologies (International) Ltd. with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, is a fabless semiconductor company providing leading edge power management solutions, smart audio and artificial intelligence for the wireless and IoT industry. Endura has developed patented disruptive system-level solutions for low-power mobile devices, wearables, computing, and servers in the most advanced process nodes. All Endura solutions prioritize providing unprecedented reduction in bill of material and power usage, while also increasing performance.

Endura Technologies (International) Ltd. is a portfolio company of the Bridgewest Group. Endura Technologies can be contacted at info@enduratechnologies.ie

About Bridgewest Group

Bridgewest Group, a closely held investment company which specializes in biotech, wireless communications, infrastructure for "internet of things," semiconductor, and real estate is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has operations across the USA, Europe and Asia.

Primarily investing at the seed stage, Bridgewest creates long-term value through the application of superior industry knowledge, operational expertise, and unwavering integrity to each opportunity. Over three decades of history, established success in innovation has prepared them and their portfolio to be leaders in the global community. The Group has been able to nurture entrepreneurs' ideas from design to global solutions repeatedly.

Bridgewest Group's accomplishments have been recognized internationally and our founders have been acclaimed as leaders and pioneers in the investment community by disrupting industries through innovation and leading-edge management methods. The Bridgewest Group has built a world class team of experienced professionals and is an opportunistic investor, creating long-term value through flexible hands-on mentoring and guidance.

