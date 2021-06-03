ENDURE Studios Reaches New Ears in Japan with Vicke Blanka and Josh Cumbee Duet "Sound Of Your Name"

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDURE Studios opened the month of May with the second collaboration with NBC The Voice alum, Madilyn Paige, with the single, "What If Things Were Different."

Then May 11th saw the release of "Die In A Fire" by emerging rock artist, Casey Sabol, as well as the placement of "Leftovers" by Artist/Actor, Vincent Rocco Vargas in the season finale of the FX Show, Mayans MC - in which he also plays the character, "Gilly."

Teaming up with Japanese star, Vicke Blanka, Josh Cumbee released a duet version of "Sound Of Your Name," which was featured in Rolling Stone Japan, as well as in six different Spotify New Music Friday playlists including, New Music Friday Japan.

Then finally to close the month, on May 31st, Aaron Kellim released new single "Hard Year." In partnership with Korean distributor and label, Praus Music, Aaron is also extending his reach in South Korea and across Asia.

Jay Denton, Founder and Producer at ENDURE Studios, has been back and forth between Los Angeles and Nashville developing future partnerships with other artists, writers, and producers, that can continue to expand the reach of ENDURE Studios, their artists, and the scope of their collaborations both domestically and internationally.

