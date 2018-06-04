Enea and Advantech Announce Partnership to Advance Lightweight NFVI Platforms for uCPE/SD-WAN

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, and Advantech today announce a partnership around lightweight NFV Infrastructure solutions focusing on the Enea® NFV Access virtualization software platform running on Advantech's second generation of network appliances for uCPE and SD-WAN.

"The partnership between Enea and Advantech brings unique value to entry level uCPE and SD-WAN use cases with our extremely low footprint solution," said Thibaut Bechetoille, SVP of Enea's NFV Business Unit. "Together, we provide best-in-class networking characteristics with cost-effective uCPE hardware utilization, and allow carriers and enterprises to scale from low-spec Intel® Atom™ based equipment to Intel® Xeon® Scalable class deployments."

"Entry-level NFVI cost barriers need to be lowered if the industry is to successfully apply a slim uCPE or SD-WAN approach to business areas such as retail and point of sales." James Yang, VP Advantech Networks & Communications Group. "Our combined offering provides system integrators and carriers alike with verified NFVI platforms that can address a broader range of applications from enterprise IoT and retail to SD-Branch; using more sustainable and scalable solutions."

Enea NFV Access is a virtualization platform that improves cost-effectiveness utilizing lower-spec hardware while benefiting from carrier grade throughput and reliability. It brings best-in-class characteristics for customers to enable optimized uCPE hardware while unleashing both business and technical agility. Enea NFV Access provides NETCONF EdgeLink and Zero Touch Provisioning, and scales from entry-level Intel® Atom™ for customer premise needs to high-end Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors for provider edge deployment.

The Advantech FWA-T011 is a Tiny Network Appliance based on the 2-core Intel® Celeron® N3350 and 4-core Pentium® N4200 for entry-level uCPE and SD-WAN. It is an Industry-standard x86 platform targeting SOHO and small enterprise installations with four RJ45 GbE ports for LAN or WAN connectivity and an optional module for Wi-Fi. An additional mobile network module and SIM card slot supports a 4G/LTE WAN uplink for cloud connectivity.

The higher spec FWA-1012VC is a uCPE device with Intel® Atom™ Processor C3000 for uCPE and SD-WAN deployment. It includes an Intel® Atom® C3000 System-on-Chip with 2, 4, or 8 cores and Intel® QuickAssist Technology. The device supports flexible RAM capacities with ECC and multiple solid state drives (SSD) via SATA and/or M.2 interfaces for reliability and high availability. Six integrated GbE copper LAN ports and two optical SFP connections provide sufficient wireline connectivity for most SME deployments.

The FWA-1012VC offers an optional integrated Wi-Fi access point and 4G/LTE connectivity. The 4G/LTE option can provide failover protection for the primary WAN connections and can also be used for higher bandwidth bonding with the wireline WAN ports. In addition, the FWA-1012VC offers optional dual-SIM capability for active/ standby and an optional cost saving PoE module that can power two IEEE PoE+ (25.5W) ports without the need for a PoE+ switch.

Further Reading

Enea NFV Access:

https://www.enea.com/enea-nfv-access

Advantech FWA-T011 and FWA-1012VC:

https://cutt.ly/AdvantechUCPE

Solution brief:

https://cutt.ly/Enea-Advantech-Solution-Brief

