Enea Announces Collaboration With Lanner on Affordable and Flexible uCPE

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software and world class services, and Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245), the leading global supplier of Whitebox Solutions™ network appliances, today announced a collaboration focused on providing affordable and flexible uCPE platforms for entry-level SD-WAN and security use cases.

The platform is based on Lanner's broad range of Intel x86-based Whitebox Solutions™ hardware portfolio, and Enea NFV Access, a virtualization and management platform with minimal software footprint designed for uCPEs. The complete solution scales from the slim entry-level LUNA-D125 featuring a 2-core Intel Atom CPU and 2GB of memory, to high-end Xeon devices such as the NCA-4010.

The unrivaled scalability translates directly into cost-efficiency for high volume deployments, typical for business areas such as retail, point-of-sales and logistics. Pre-integrated and verified, the platform significantly shortens time-to-deployment for CSP's and enterprises looking to modernize their network architecture with an open and flexible platform.

Joint demonstration at Big 5G Event

Together with Fortinet, Lanner and Enea will demonstrate this cost-effective SD-WAN solution at Big 5G Event in Denver, Colorado May 6-8, 2019. Fortinet's FortiGate provides SD-WAN functionality, while virtualization and uCPE management is provided by Enea NFV Access, running on Lanner LUNA-D125 hardware.

"We are excited to partner with Enea to bring affordable uCPE solutions to the market" said Jeans Tseng, Lanner's VP and GM of Telecom Applications BU. "Enea is a unique partner whose software platform makes it possible to run full SD-WAN applications like Fortinet's FortiGate also on affordable Whitebox Solution™ devices targeted at highly cost-sensitive markets like LUNA-D125."

"Operators and enterprises are looking for alternatives to traditional network appliances because they no longer want complex, inflexible, and costly solutions," said Adrian Leufvén SVP of Enea's OS Business Unit. "We see a shift to solutions based on white box hardware and open virtualization software because that is the most flexible and cost-efficient combination. Together with Lanner, we now address this market with an optimized offering."

Enea NFV Access is a uniquely scalable NFVi software platform turning any white box into a fully managed uCPE. It is not based on data center software like OpenStack, instead it is designed for edge applications and uses NETCONF to provide the management functionality. Using only open and standardized interfaces it runs any VNF on any white box uCPE and integrates with any orchestration solution through a REST API.

Further reading: https://www.enea.com/products/nfv-virtualization-platforms/enea-nfv-access/

