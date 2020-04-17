Enea Signs Traffic Management Contract Worth USD 1.3 Million With a Tier 1 Middle East Mobile Operator

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea has signed a three-year contract for deployment of a Traffic Management Platform and related software modules for acceleration and optimization with a Tier 1 mobile operator in the Middle East. The minimum contract value is USD 1.3 million.

The contract includes perpetual software licenses and associated services, such as integration, support, and maintenance. License revenues, which account for the larger part of the contract, will be recognized in 2020, starting in the second quarter. Support and maintenance revenues are planned for the full contract period.

Enea is a market leader supporting mobile operators around the world in managing wireless network traffic more efficiently (lower total cost of ownership), and effectively (faster network speeds). The Enea Openwave Traffic Management solutions alleviate RAN congestion and maximize customer quality of experience.

"This new contract confirms our leading position in Video Traffic Management", says Jan Häglund, President and CEO of Enea. "We are uniquely positioned to support customers with software to expand mobile network capacity and to improve network speeds."

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set below, on April 17, 2020 at 07:20 CET.

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2020

