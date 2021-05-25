Enefit VOLT Transforms into a New Charging Network Using Driivz Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enefit VOLT, the largest electric vehicle fast charging network in Estonia, selected Driivz, the leading EV charging and energy management software platform provider, to optimize its network operations and provide excellent EV charging experiences to EV drivers.

Enefit VOLT acquired the nationwide charging station network from the government of Estonia. The network was operated using out-of-date EV charging management software from 2013. The chargers weren't networked and weren't compatible with industry standards; they frequently failed, and the driver charging experience was generally poor.

"We were looking for a vendor with a strong background across Europe and in the United States, and after closely evaluating a range of EV charging management platforms, we chose Driivz," said Kert Pääbo, Business Development Manager of Eesti Energia, parent company of Enefit VOLT. "Driivz has proven to be a valued partner and a trusted advisor. They helped us migrate the old back-end system and implement a new holistic, robust EV charging management platform. Driivz also provided white-labeled driver-facing solutions that allowed us to launch the new Enefit VOLT brand at the same time."

Enefit VOLT provides smart electric car charging services to homes, businesses, and car parks. Estonia has been promoting electric vehicle adoption for almost 10 years, and legislation requires that Enefit VOLT provide charge points no further than 60 km apart across the entire country.

To achieve operational excellence and ensure charger availability and stability, Enefit VOLT uses the Driivz operator portal, which provides 360-degree visibility and insights about the entire charging network, drivers, and vehicles. The information allows everyone from field engineers to call center operators to make real-time decisions. Analytics-driven insights from the dashboard allow management to determine the next areas of focus.

Furthermore, Driivz provides 24/7 automated issue detection, and self-healing algorithms automatically address most operational problems. Comprehensive reporting allows for easy tracking and resolution of problems that cannot be automatically fixed, as well as making it easy to schedule maintenance.

EV drivers on the Enefit VOLT network use the Driivz-enabled mobile app for navigation, charge point reservations, payments, and more. With the Driivz self-service portal, Enefit VOLT customers get a holistic overview of their accounts and charging history, which helps their personal account management.

"Total uptime has improved significantly since we implemented Driivz. It provides transparency into what is going on, letting us act proactively. Driivz experience in the field has helped us make better decisions with our infrastructure," continued Mr. Pääbo.

"We are proud to support Enefit VOLT to transition from the older system to a robust platform that allows them to optimize and monetize their network while future-proofing the business for long-term growth," said Doron Frenkel, CEO of Driivz. "We're pleased to partner with Enefit VOLT to extend their charging infrastructure and strengthen their ability to deliver an exceptional charging experience."

About Driivz

Driivz is the leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in more than 20 countries, including global industry players such as Volvo Group, EVgo, Gilbarco, ElaadNL, ESB, and Centrica. Driivz's platform manages hundreds of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by over 800,000 EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com

SOURCE Driivz