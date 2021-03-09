Enel X Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List

"The electrification of transportation is a critical element in the energy transition, the global efforts to fight climate change and the achievement of a zero-carbon future. Fueled by the actions of ZEV states and federal government investments, commitments from the world's largest automakers and continued battery innovations, the EV industry is poised for historical growth in the near term," said Surya Panditi, Head of Enel X North America . "The inclusion of Enel X's e-Mobility group on the esteemed Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list underscores our leadership and unique solutions within the industry. Our hope is that as EV adoption continues to grow, consumers, utilities, businesses and municipalities will leverage our smart charging solutions to support the demand for more renewable energy and contribute to increased reliability of the grid."

According to BNEF, EVs will hit 10% of global passenger vehicle sales in the next four years, rising to a 58% majority in 2040. The Executive Administration's recent order directing all federal vehicles to be converted to "clean and zero-emission vehicles," and GM's news that it will only sell zero-emission vehicles by 2035 are clear indicators of the unstoppable momentum behind EV growth. As more clean vehicles hit the road, smart charging infrastructure is needed to maximize the use of renewable resources in this electrification movement.

Enel X's exclusive JuiceEco product is a simple, cost-effective way for consumers to directly reduce their carbon footprint by providing Green-e® certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to match the consumption of any EV anywhere in the US with carbon-free electricity. Drivers select the amount they want to match based on how much they drive, and quickly receive a certificate representing their REC purchase. JuiceEco is available to any EV driver in the United States, regardless of the type of charging station they use to fill up their car.

"I love that Enel X offers JuiceEco for EV drivers like me who are passionate about sustainability," said Anastasio Z., an Enel X JuiceEco customer. "With JuiceEco, I know that my driving is 100% clean and I feel good supporting renewable energy."

RECs provide a simple, traceable and effective way to support new, renewable energy generation while allowing EV drivers to support positive environmental benefits. Consumers can purchase JuiceEco starting at $30, with 3,400 kWh of clean energy production or the equivalent of 10,000 miles. Through this unique offering, drivers can ensure that their lifetime of mileage is powered by renewable energy for about $600. Last year, Enel X and Uber teamed up to provide JuiceEco and special savings on the JuiceBox smart charging station for drivers who use the Uber platform across the U.S.

Enel X further enables the clean charging of EVs through JuiceNet Green. The unique software works with JuiceBox, the company's flagship home charging station, and empowers EV drivers to automatically charge at times when renewables are more available on the local grid, reducing the reliance on dirty fossil-fuels. In some areas, JuiceBox users can also accumulate and redeem JuicePoints for participating in smart charging programs designed to reduce the carbon-intensity of the electricity they use to fuel their cars.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

About Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel's global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions in sectors where energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. The company is a global leader in the advanced energy services field with a demand response capacity of more than 6 GW globally managed and assigned and 110 MW of storage capacity worldwide, as well as a leading operator in the electric mobility sector, with 170,00 smart EV charging ports around the globe. https://evcharging.enelx.com/

Media Relations

T +1 978 965 0062

[email protected]



enelx.com

SOURCE Enel X