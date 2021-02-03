WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Enerco-Group-Recalls-DeWALT-Cordless-Kerosene-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-and-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: DeWALT® cordless kerosene forced-air heaters

Hazard: The heaters can re-start unexpectedly while in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, posing fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco for a free replacement corded heater.

Consumer Contact:

Enerco Group at 800-964-4328 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.enercogroupinc.com and click on the "Support" drop down to find "recalls, or directly at www.enercogroupinc.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,500

Description:

This recall involves DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters model number DXH90CFAK with serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000 and model number DXH90CFAKM with serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500. The heaters have a black tank/base, a yellow body and a gray combustion barrel. "DeWALT" and "90,000 BTU" are printed in yellow on the combustion barrel. The model number and serial number are located on the side panel opposite the controls.

Incidents/Injuries: Enerco has received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly when it was moved while in standby without being turned off. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe's stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.

Importer: Enerco Group, Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Release Number: 21-074

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

