EnerCom Announces The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 will now be part of the EnerCom Dallas Investor Conference April 18 -19, 2023 at Hotel Crescent Court, Downtown Dallas

Dates and Location for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 have been Changed. Qualified Investors can now Register to Attend this Event as Part of EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference at www.enercomdallas.com.

The Energy Venture Investment Summit Brings Entrepreneurs and Energy Investors Together to Share Innovative Ideas and Provide Capital to Companies That will Shape the Future of Energy.

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally-recognized management consultancy firm, announced today that it will now be hosting the annual The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 as part of the EnerCom Dallas Investor Conference, April 18 -19, 2023 at Hotel Crescent Court, Downtown Dallas.

EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference provides energy industry professionals a venue to hear senior management teams from leading E&P, Oilfield Services and Midstream companies discuss their business plans, ESG strategies and learn about important topics affecting the global energy industry and provides a unique forum and healthy environment for investors and company leadership to interact in formal and informal networking opportunities.

Added to the EnerCom Dallas line up this year is The Energy Venture Investment Summit featuring a quick-pitch investment session from promising start-up energy and technology companies focused on innovation and operations in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

There is no cost to attend EnerCom Dallas and The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors. Investors can now register to attend the Summit as part of EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference at www.enercomdallas.com.

EnerCom Dallas follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format followed by a 50-minute Q&A opportunity in a separate breakout room; one-on-one meeting opportunities for investors to meet company management teams; networking opportunities; and global insight presentations delivered by leading energy analysts and strategists. The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas will provide invited start-up companies a venue to give a thirteen-minute presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings as requested by investors.

All presentations at the event will be webcast live and recorded for replay on the EnerCom Dallas website; EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform; and distributed in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter.

The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 is sponsored by SixLab by Studio X, an accelerator program committed to investing in early-stage startups dedicated to finding new ways to accelerate energy innovation; and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering.

"Supporting the next generation of clean energy startups is fundamental to ensuring a more sustainable future," comments Max Gray, Program Director at SixLab by Studio X. "As a climate tech accelerator focused on increasing the pace of innovation for the energy industry, our company is thrilled to be sponsoring The Energy Venture Investment Summit."

Blanca Andrus, President of EnerCom, commented, "The Summit is a unique opportunity for new energy investment funds, private equity, venture capital, family offices, angel investors, strategic partners, and energy industry professionals to hear investment pitches from promising start-up energy and technology companies."

EnerCom is now accepting applications from start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental sustainability and carbon solutions to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas. Interested companies are encouraged to contact Dan Genovese at [email protected] for complete application details; space is limited.

For companies presenting at The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas, EnerCom will publish an executive interview highlighting the company on the Oil & Gas 360 news website and distribute the video interview before the Summit in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter to 20,000+ subscribers of top investors and energy industry executives.

In 2022, The Energy Venture Investment Summit featured investment pitches on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production and storage, solar technology, rare-earth minerals testing technology, and treatments to optimize oil and gas operations and resource production.

EnerCom has built a reputation over the past 27 years for hosting industry-leading investor events that constructively bring together capital markets and good investment ideas. In addition to The Energy Venture Investment Summit and EnerCom Dallas, EnerCom will be hosting the 28th annual EnerCom Denver energy investment conference on August 13-16, 2023.

Summit Format: The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute in-person presentation that will be webcast live on the EnerCom Dallas website at www.enercomdallas.com. All presentations will be recorded and available for replay to a worldwide audience on the EnerCom Dallas website, EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform and distributed in EnerCom's daily Closing Bell email newsletters to 20,000+ subscribers.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is accepting requests to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit. Please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected] or (303) 296.8834.

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to register and attend EnerCom Dallas or The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas for qualified investors. Other conference registration classifications are available for a small fee. All attendees can register for the Summit at www.enercomdallas.com. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, the conference registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast and lunch.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Investors will have the opportunity to request and schedule One-on-One meetings with presenting companies. Please contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected] with questions regarding One-on-One meetings.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at [email protected] or (303) 296.8834 x246.

About EnerCom, Inc.

EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom is an internationally-recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 (303)296.8834.

About SixLab by Studio X.

In a world that demands smarter and more efficient solutions, the energy industry must evolve. We need new ideas, new ways of working and to continue exploring new opportunities to power a sustainable and collaborative future.

Meet SixLab by Studio X, an Accelerator Program committed to investing in early-stage startups dedicated to finding new ways to accelerate energy innovation. SixLab by Studio X provides access to world-class mentorship, resources, and facilities, to help shape the future of energy. Real Experts. Real Feedback. Real Results. Learn more at: SixLab by Studio X

About Colorado School of Mines.

Colorado School of Mines is a public university focused on science and engineering, dedicated to educating and inspiring students, advancing knowledge, and innovating to address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Colorado School of Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications, at 303-273-3361 or [email protected].

About Oil and Gas 360®

Oil & Gas 360.com is a leading source of news, information, analysis, and opinion from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macroeconomic analysis that impact our industry. Our goal with OAG360 is to be a trusted source of information and analysis for:

Portfolio managers

Equity research analysts

Private equity capital

Private investors

Oil & gas executives and professionals

Government officials

