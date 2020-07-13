EnerCorp Engineered Solutions Combines with Pro Oil & Gas Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCorp Engineered Solutions ("EnerCorp"), previously known as EnerCorp Sand Solutions, announced today that it has combined with Pro Oil & Gas Services, LLC ("Pro"), a provider of well flow management and well construction products and services in the Permian Basin and Haynesville.

EnerCorp is a leading provider of sand management products and services for the oil and gas industry. EnerCorp's core offering includes a suite of proprietary sand separation technologies and ancillary flowback and well testing support equipment focused on late-stage well flow and sand management applications. The combination with Pro will expand the company's offering to include pressure control equipment and flowback support equipment focused on early-stage flowback. Pro will also bring over a drilling services division focused on well construction solutions including pre-set surface casing and water well solutions.

This combination establishes EnerCorp as the leading independent provider of well flow and sand management solutions. The expanded product and service offering advances the company's position as a trusted partner to oil and gas operators seeking to maximize production and lower LOE. The larger platform will allow EnerCorp to deliver more value to its customers as the company pushes advancements in automation, desanding technology efficiency, and well performance data delivery. The combined company will come together under the EnerCorp brand and serve E&P operators in all major North American basins, while continuing to provide custom and proprietary process equipment sales globally through its manufacturing division. Both EnerCorp and Pro are backed by Intervale Capital ("Intervale").

Scott McMahon, Pro's President and CEO, commented, "This combination is a great opportunity for Pro to partner with a leading services franchise. EnerCorp's larger platform, engineering support, and differentiated technology offering will provide our team and our customers with enhanced opportunities for growth and success. We look forward to providing our customers with the high-quality service they have become accustomed to and we know this combination is going to drive incredible value to our customers and team members."

James E. Pung, EnerCorp's President and CEO, will oversee the combined business. Mr. Pung has more than 17 years of oilfield service experience, largely focused on completions and production services and technologies. Mr. Pung commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Pro to the EnerCorp team. Pro's products and services broaden our suite of offerings and will ultimately allow us to drive out more cost from our segment of the industry through technological advances and operating efficiencies. We're excited to close this merger to further align with the needs of our customers as they seek and request consolidated purchasing and service opportunities throughout this downturn cycle."

About EnerCorp Engineered Solutions:

EnerCorp designs, manufactures, sells, rents and services patented and proprietary sand control solutions for onshore operators across North America, as well as provides custom and proprietary process equipment sales globally through its manufacturing division. EnerCorp's core technologies include the Sahara and Mojave cyclones, Scorpion filtration systems, and various ancillary flowback support equipment focused on the sand management and late stage flowback services stages of a well. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and Calgary, Alberta with operations located in all major North American oil and gas basins.

http://enercorp.net/

About Pro Oil & Gas Services:

Pro is a multi-basin provider of frac stack, early stage flowback & well testing and pre-set drilling services. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX with operations in the Permian Basin and Haynesville. Pro previously divested its wireline completions division as part of a separate transaction in early 2020.

About Intervale Capital:

Intervale Capital is a specialized private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the infrastructure, energy and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Houston, the firm has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

Contact for EnerCorp Engineered Solutions:

