Energize Ventures Announces Final Close of $150 million to Invest in Digital Solutions for Energy Affordability, Reliability and Security

Energize Ventures invests in companies that provide digital solutions that drive affordability, reliability and security for energy and industry. Energize believes these companies play a central role in the revitalization of older industries, and help to speed the transition to cleaner energy.

"We are thrilled to close on our first fund and have already seen a positive response to our thesis in the market. There is an incredible opportunity to turn data into business value, and high-growth startups are leading the charge," said Amy Francetic, Managing Director of Energize Ventures. "The expertise that exists on our team is a differentiating factor for us – we are a diverse team of operators and industry experts, so we understand how to build lasting, impactful businesses."

The Energize portfolio of five companies includes: DroneDeploy, Nozomi Networks, Volta Charging, Spark Cognition and Aquilon Energy. These companies span data analytics, cyber security, mobility, and distributed energy resources.

"It has been a thrill to work with the Energize team. From board advice to industry connections, we can clearly point to the value they added in our journey," said Edgard Capdevielle, CEO of Nozomi Networks, a high-growth provider of industrial control system cyber security solutions.

"I've dealt with many investors and venture funds. There are few whose help will meaningfully move a business forward. Energize is one of those firms. Their team is our first call to discuss the path forward for Volta," said Scott Mercer, CEO of Volta Charging, the largest free electric car charging network in the US.

Energize Ventures began operating as the Invenergy Future Fund, and the name change reflects the breadth of partner base it successfully secured during fundraising. Energize Ventures has a diverse group of limited partners (LPs) including industrial companies such as Invenergy, General Electric Renewable Energy and General Electric Power, Schneider Electric, WEC Energy Group, and institutional investors, individuals and family offices. Many of these LPs provide the fund with access to market intelligence and potential commercial relationships for its portfolio companies. Invenergy, one of the world's leading developers and operators of wind, solar, natural gas and battery storage technologies, helped launch the fund and continues to be a key operating partner.

"Now more than ever, digital solutions targeting infrastructure are providing outsized returns," said Michael Polsky, Founder & CEO of Invenergy. "The Energize team, combined with the broader Invenergy and LP network, has built an incredible platform for identifying and supporting the leading digital companies in our space."

About Energize Ventures

Energize Ventures is a pre-growth stage, female-led, venture fund located in Chicago. We partner with companies that create digital solutions that drive affordability, reliability and security for energy and other industries. Energize Ventures has thus far made five investments spanning cyber security, mobility, data analytics, operational efficiency, and distributed energy.

For more information on Energize Ventures, please visit www.energize.vc.

