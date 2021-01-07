Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent to the Full Redemption of, and Calculation of Redemption Price for, its Outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) (the "Company") today notified the trustee for the Company's 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") that the conditions to the previously announced conditional redemption in full of the $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes have been satisfied. The Company also announced today the redemption price for the redemption of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed in full on January 8, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"), and the redemption price for the Notes will be $1,110.964735 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date of $37.24305555 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, for a total amount payable on the Redemption Date of $1,148.20779055 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, all as calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes.

