Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2019.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.875 per share of 7.50% Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2019.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

