Energizer Holdings, Inc. Launches Updated Look To Auto Appearance Brands And Innovative New Product Line For Fragrance Brand

ST. LOUIS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) recently introduced new branding for industry-leading auto care appearance brands, Eagle One® and Lexol®, including new logos, color, packaging, taglines and more. Additionally, its auto fragrance brand, Refresh Your Car!®, launched the Essentials Collection™, a brand new essential-oils-based product line. These products are now available in select retailers nationwide.

"Auto enthusiasts around the country have come to expect high-quality products and the latest innovations from our classic auto appearance and fragrance brands," said Lori Shambro, Vice President of Global Marketing for Energizer Holdings, Inc. "Through in-depth market research, we've created new branding and product offerings that align with what our consumers are looking for, while maintaining the proven formulas that they have come to know and trust."

Eagle One®

The extensive line of Eagle One® car care products will now feature a sleek, modern and pro-inspired look and feel, while still delivering the same epic results for consumers. With easy-to-follow instructions and pro tips on the back of every product, it's now even simpler for people to achieve that clean, professional look they want for their car.

Lexol®

Lexol® products have been trusted by car owners for over 85 years, helping them preserve, prolong and protect their finished leather investments. The new branding features a refined look but keeps the same trusted formula people depend on. Each bottle includes a new, easy-to-use cap that controls the release of the right amount of product to confidently care for any leather care need.

Refresh Your Car!® Essentials Collection™

Building on the latest scent trends, the new Refresh Your Car!® Essentials Collection™ features three new, innovative fragrances that come in four different product formats. The three fragrances, inspired by essential oils, include:

Stress Free Lavender – The sweet smell of lavender blends perfectly with hints of cedar, eucalyptus and sun-kissed blossoms to create a calming and relaxing atmosphere.

Invigorating Grapefruit – Distinct citrus fragrance comes through clear, while fresh herb and melon smells offer a subtle twist that will keep you feeling invigorated throughout the day.

Rejuvenating Ocean Breeze – The smell of crisp, clean ocean air, coupled with the alluring scents of citrus and flowers makes this soul-rejuvenating fragrance a great option for everyday use.

All three scents are available as Mini Diffusers, Vent Sticks, Serene Shaped Paper and Gel Jars.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer®, Eveready®, Rayovac® and Varta®. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive performance, fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as Armor All®, STP® and A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else.

