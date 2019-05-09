Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Present At The Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum On May 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced today that Alan Hoskins, Chief Executive Officer; Mark LaVigne, Chief Operating Officer; and Tim Gorman, Chief Financial Officer will be featured speakers at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 14 in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET and can be accessed at www.energizerholdings.com under "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Upcoming Events" tabs or by using the following link:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/gold006/051419a_as/?entity=6_3RQ4CH0

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer®, Eveready®, Rayovac® and Varta®. Energizer is also one of the world's largest manufacturers of automotive appearance, performance, and fragrance products from recognized brands such as Armor All®, STP®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

