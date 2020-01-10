Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results On February 5, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report results for its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 before the market opens on February 5, 2020. Energizer will also discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on February 5, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Alan Hoskins; President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark LaVigne; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Gorman.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs or by using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/32740

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer",NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

