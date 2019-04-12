Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results On May 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report results for its second quarter of Fiscal 2019 before the market opens on May 7, 2019. Energizer will also discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on May 7, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Alan Hoskins, Chief Operating Officer Mark LaVigne, and Chief Financial Officer Tim Gorman.

All interested parties may access a live webcast and related presentation slides of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs or by using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/29953

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer®, Eveready®, Rayovac® and Varta®. Energizer is also one of the world's largest manufacturers of automotive appearance, performance, and fragrance products from recognized brands such as Armor All®, STP®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else.

