Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC-PINK: EESE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2020, in a virtual format in response to the COVID 19 pandemic. With shareholders holding 58.9% of the outstanding shares present, the shareholders elected six nominees as directors to serve in the coming year: Leon Joyce, Troy Todd, Todd Jelinek, Mark Day, James Merrill and Michael Smith. Each nominee had previously served as a director. The shareholders also approved as auditors Hogan Taylor LLP.

In the Chairman's presentation, Mr. Joyce covered the facets of EES's operations, which included the production and sale of oilfield chemicals and its non-oilfield products and services. He said, "EES has felt the downturn in the oil and gas industry and especially the services sector. We are proactively reducing expenses, consolidating business segments for efficiency, and focusing on increasing market share outside of the oil and gas industry."

About EES

Established in 1991, Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. owns and operates factories and warehouses in Oklahoma and Texas where it manufactures, blends, and packages custom liquid, solid, and dry powder chemical products for the oil & gas, agricultural, and protective coatings industries. EES has also expanded to develop innovative products and applications for enzyme system technologies and livestock feed supplements.

