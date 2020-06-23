Energy and Utilities Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy and Utilities Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), Vertical (Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The energy and utilities analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market is the mounting adoption of smart meters for enabling twoway communication between companies and customers. The prioritization of power generation planning and the need for accurate forecasting, and the investments in digital channels to improve customer processes, experience, and perceived customer value are also expected to drive the market growth.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The energy and utilities analytics market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of energy and utilities analytics solutions, which leads to the rising demand for pre- and post-deployment services.



Renewable energy vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The energy and utilities analytics market by energy vertical is segmented into four categories: oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and others (coal and nuclear power). The renewable energy vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the ability to accurately forecast the availability of renewable energy, such as wind power and solar energy. This would enable utilities to integrate more renewable energy into the power grid, diminishing carbon emissions while improving clean energy outputs. The wind sector is one of the major sectors in the energy vertical.



Most of the companies are focusing on next-generation technologies for wind park owners and operators who help them measure, monitor, and control turbines in real-time without field visits. It provides centralized remote monitoring and diagnostics services for turbines to achieve the best production and the lowest maintenance cost. The solar industry must innovate new ways to automate and speed processes that make it easier for consumers, businesses, and utilities, among others, to access solar power. Google has partnered with SunPower to help make the transition to solar panels seamless. For instance, GE offers the GE Digital Solar Plant solution that performs analysis on the digital solar twins of site assets in real-time to determine deviations from expected KPIs at any operating point and in any environmental condition.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's high growth is due to the growing number of energy and utility customers who demand for smart house infrastructure, which would drive the adoption of energy and utilities analytics solutions and services in the APAC region. APAC constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC, which are increasingly contributing to the adoption of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in the energy and utilities analytics market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market

4.2 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market: Top Applications

4.3 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market: by Region

4.4 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market in North America, by Application and Cloud Type



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Mounting Adoption of Smart Meters to Enable TwoWay Communication Between Companies and Customers

5.3.1.2 Prioritization of Power Generation Planning and the Need for Accurate Forecasting

5.3.1.3 Increasing Investments in Digital Channels to Improve Customer Processes, Experience, and Perceived Customer Value

5.3.1.4 Business Need for Operational Efficiency and Risk Mitigation

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Legacy Database Technologies Limiting Utility Effectiveness

5.3.2.2 Technological and Analytical Skills Gaps Within the Existing Workforce

5.3.2.3 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Smart Grid and Advanced Metering Infrastructure

5.3.3.2 Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of IoT Devices

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Inability to Analyze Streaming IoT Data

5.3.4.2 Covid-19 to Have a Significant Impact on the Energy and Utilities Sector

5.4 Case Studies

5.4.1 Elster Used Microstrategy to Unlock Business Insights

5.4.2 Enexis Adopted Sas Visual Analytics Solution to Give Employees the Insights They Need, Quickly and Accurately

5.4.3 Cemig Implemented Sas Enterprise Miner to Identify Energy Thefts

5.4.4 E.On Partnered With Tableau to Generate Real-Time, Map-Based Analysis for Sensors

5.4.5 A US-Based Utility Firm Partnered With Cognizant to Upgrade Its Legacy Systems

5.4.6 Storengy Implemented Opentext Analytics Suite to Improve Its Daily Report Granularity

5.4.7 Centrica Adopted Cloudera'S Solutions to Create a Centralized It Infrastructure

5.4.8 Meshpower Collaborated With Javelin Group and Alteryx to Analyze Site Selection

5.4.9 Transpower Nz Ltd. Adopted Schneider Electric Solution to Have Clear Visibility into the Entire Power System

5.4.10 Eaton to Provide Key Wind Power Technologies to Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd

5.5 Energy and Utilities Analytics: Use Cases

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Compliances

5.7.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.7.2 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

5.7.3 European Market Infrastructure Regulation

5.7.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.8 Energy and Utilities Analytics: Types

5.9 Energy and Utilities Analytics: Data Flow Model

5.10 Future Outlook

5.10.1 Ai and Analytics

5.10.2 Blockchain and Analytics

5.10.3 IoT and Analytics

5.10.4 Sustainability Analytics

5.10.5 Carbon Footprint and Analytics

5.10.6 Clean Energy and Analytics



6 Covid-19 Impact on Energy and Utilities Analytics Market

6.1 Introduction



7 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Component: Covid-19 Impact

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Solutions: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

7.2.2 Platform

7.2.3 Software

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.3 Professional Services

7.3.3.1 Consulting

7.3.3.2 Support and Maintenance

7.3.3.3 Deployment and Integration



8 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Covid-19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

8.3.2 Public Cloud

8.3.3 Private Cloud

8.3.4 Hybrid Cloud



9 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers



10 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Upstream Applications

10.2.1 Upstream Applications: Covid-19 Impact

10.2.2 Upstream Applications: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

10.2.3 Exploration and Drilling Analytics

10.2.4 Production Planning and Forecasting Analytics

10.2.5 Field Surveillance Analytics

10.2.6 Workforce Management Analytics

10.2.7 Predictive Asset Analytics

10.3 Midstream Applications

10.3.1 Midstream Applications: Covid-19 Impact

10.3.2 Midstream Applications: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

10.3.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Analytics

10.3.4 Grid Analytics

10.3.5 Storage Optimization Analytics

10.4 Downstream Applications

10.4.1 Downstream Applications: Covid-19 Impact

10.4.2 Downstream Applications: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

10.4.3 Pricing Analytics

10.4.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analytics

10.4.5 Customer Analytics

10.4.6 Call Center Optimization



11 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Energy

11.2.1 Energy: Covid-19 Impact

11.2.2 Energy Vertical: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

11.2.3 Oil and Gas

11.2.4 Renewable Energy

11.2.5 Mining

11.2.6 Others

11.3 Utilities

11.3.1 Utilities: Covid-19 Impact

11.3.2 Utilities Vertical: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

11.3.3 Electricity

11.3.4 Water

11.3.5 Waste



12 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Market Developments

13.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.1.2 Business Expansions

13.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company

13.2.2 Star

13.2.3 Emerging Leader

13.2.4 Pervasive

13.2.5 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Microsoft

14.3 Eaton

14.4 IBM

14.5 Sap

14.6 GE

14.7 AWS

14.8 Oracle

14.9 Schneider Electric

14.10 Siemens

14.11 Cisco

14.12 Google

14.13 SAS Institute

14.14 Salesforce

14.15 Opentext

14.16 Teradata

14.17 Intel

14.18 Atos

14.19 Microstrategy

14.20 Alteryx

14.21 Tibco Software

14.22 Qlik

14.23 Yellowfin

14.24 Board International

14.25 Infor



