Energy Bar Market in North America to Grow by USD 1.09 billion | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Clif Bar and Co., General Mills inc., Kellogg Co., Mars inc., McKee Foods, NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo inc., Post Holdings inc., Probar LLC, and Simply Good Foods USA inc., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Distribution channel:

Offline:



The offline segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2021.





The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The wide prevalence of organized retail will drive the growth of the market through offline channels that include supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carries stores.



Online

Regional Market Outlook

The energy bar market in North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, Mexico. The US will contribute to 75% of the market growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for sports nutrition due to rising interest in health, fitness, and wellbeing will drive the energy bar market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Energy Bar Market in North America

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for sports nutrition:

Athletes seek multifunctional and better-tasting food supplements such as shakes, energy bars, and other drinks. This is expected to drive sales. Moreover, an increase in the number of children participating in athletic and sports activities will further support the growth of the energy bar market in North America. Thus, the rising demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to drive the demand for energy bars, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing:

The online purchase of energy bars is increasing, from both pure-play online retailers and websites of traditional food retailers. The rising number of mobile users is crucial to the online sale of packaged nutritional foods, such as energy bars. Fitness enthusiasts seek convenient options while purchasing their nutrition foods. Online grocery retailers sell energy bars to regional consumers. Vendors are also providing their own online platform for reaching their end consumers. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy bar market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the energy bar market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the energy bar market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy bar market vendors in North America

Energy Bar Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.40 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 75% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Clif Bar and Co., General Mills inc., Kellogg Co., Mars inc., McKee Foods, NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo inc., Post Holdings inc., Probar LLC, and Simply Good Foods USA inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

