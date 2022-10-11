Energy Bar Market Size to Increase by USD 1.60 bn, Increasing Demand for Sports Nutrition to Drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The global sports nutrition industry is growing significantly owing to the expanding consumer base, which includes professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Fulfilling the basic energy requirements of athletes requires a balanced diet, including carbohydrates, dietary fat, dietary protein, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, sports supplements such as energy bars, shakes, and other drinks are also consumed. Therefore, the increasing demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to fuel the demand for energy bars during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Bar Market 2022-2026

The energy bar market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Grupa d.d, Clif Bar and Co., Eastman Chemical Co., EAT Anytime, Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International Inc., NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Prinsen BV, Probar LLC, The Balance Bar Co, and Torq Performance Nutrition. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers energy bars such as Zoneperfect classic bars.

The company offers energy bars such as Zoneperfect classic bars. Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers energy bars such as chocolate chip, crunchy peanut butter, and cool mint chocolate.

The company offers energy bars such as chocolate chip, crunchy peanut butter, and cool mint chocolate. Empact Bars LLC - The company offers energy bars such as peanut butter party, coconut crave, and chocolate cherry bling.

The company offers energy bars such as peanut butter party, coconut crave, and chocolate cherry bling. Garuka Bars - The company offers energy bars such as the original, seasonal, and endangered editions.

The company offers energy bars such as the original, seasonal, and endangered editions. General Mills Inc . - The company offers energy bars under the brand Nature Valley.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into conventional energy bars and organic energy bars. The conventional energy bars segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The growth of this segment will be driven by the increasing demand for convenient and healthy energy-boosting food options.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The growth of this segment will be driven by the increasing demand for convenient and healthy energy-boosting food options. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition driven by the rising interest in health, fitness, and well-being. The US and Canada are the key countries for the energy bar market in North America . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Peanut Butter Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The peanut butter market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Energy Gum Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The energy gum market share is expected to increase by USD 50.48 million from 2021 to 2026

Energy Bar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Grupa d.d, Clif Bar and Co., Eastman Chemical Co., EAT Anytime, Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International Inc., NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Prinsen BV, Probar LLC, The Balance Bar Co, and Torq Performance Nutrition Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional energy bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional energy bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic energy bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic energy bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 94: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 96: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Clif Bar and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 98: Clif Bar and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Clif Bar and Co. - Product / Service

and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 100: Clif Bar and Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Empact Bars LLC

Exhibit 101: Empact Bars LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Empact Bars LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Empact Bars LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Garuka Bars

Exhibit 104: Garuka Bars - Overview



Exhibit 105: Garuka Bars - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Garuka Bars - Key offerings

10.7 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 107: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 108: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.8 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 112: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Lotus Bakeries NV

Exhibit 117: Lotus Bakeries NV - Overview



Exhibit 118: Lotus Bakeries NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Lotus Bakeries NV - Key offerings

10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 120: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 O T E Sports Ltd

Exhibit 125: O T E Sports Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 126: O T E Sports Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: O T E Sports Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 128: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio