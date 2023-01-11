Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising awareness - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others - Buy the Report

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Scope

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report also covers the following areas:

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems is driving the market's growth. New vendors are conducting various events and advertising their products to increase awareness about their products. Moreover, new and improved devices are being launched in the market due to advances in technology. For instance, Alma Lasers has launched Alma Care, a marketing package that provides clinical training, flexible financing options, marketing and media resources, and an extended warranty. Such initiatives will drive the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems market during the forecast period.

The need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment is challenging the market's growth. Manufacturers of these systems must invest heavily in research and development to develop advanced systems with technologies such as ultrasound, laser, and RF, which increases their costs. Old systems have to be replaced with the latest systems, which are expensive. The cost to maintain advanced energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment centers is also high. These factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Application outlook

Skin rejuvenation



Vaginal rejuvenation



Hair Removal



Leg vein treatment



Others

End-user outlook

Medspa



Hospitals and surgery centers



HCP owned clinics



Traditional spas

Region outlook

North America



The US





Canada



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Rest of World



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market share growth by the skin rejuvenation segment will be significant. The growth of the segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for anti-aging treatments. The demand for energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems for skin rejuvenation is increasing due to the growing awareness about the availability of advanced non-surgical anti-aging procedures. The growth of the segment is also driven by the economic growth of several countries, which has increased the disposable incomes of people and enhanced the standards of living. The growth of the geriatric population has also increased the demand for non-invasive treatments.

share growth by the segment will be significant. The growth of the segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for anti-aging treatments. The demand for energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems for skin rejuvenation is increasing due to the growing awareness about the availability of advanced non-surgical anti-aging procedures. The growth of the segment is also driven by the economic growth of several countries, which has increased the disposable incomes of people and enhanced the standards of living. The growth of the geriatric population has also increased the demand for non-invasive treatments. North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region will grow significantly due to high awareness and the increasing adoption of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments. People from different parts of the world travel to North America due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and experienced HCPs. Thus, the availability of advanced diagnostic techniques and favorable reimbursements will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,752 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC-owned clinic, and traditional spa), product (laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC-owned clinic, and traditional spa), product (laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency), and geography ( , APAC, , and Rest of World (ROW)). The non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to increase by USD 125.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, meningitis, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,841.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data table on global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Skin rejuvenation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Skin rejuvenation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Vaginal rejuvenation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vaginal rejuvenation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hair removal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hair removal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Leg vein treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Leg vein treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Medspa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Medspa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Hospitals and surgery center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Hospitals and surgery center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on HCP owned clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on HCP owned clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Traditional spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Traditional spa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

Exhibit 124: Alma Lasers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Alma Lasers GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

Exhibit 127: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 132: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Candela Corp

Exhibit 137: Candela Corp - Overview



Exhibit 138: Candela Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Candela Corp - Key offerings

12.7 Cutera Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cutera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cutera Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Cutera Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cynosure LLC

Exhibit 143: Cynosure LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cynosure LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Cynosure LLC - Key offerings

12.9 El.En. Spa.

Exhibit 146: El.En. Spa. - Overview



Exhibit 147: El.En. Spa. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: El.En. Spa. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: El.En. Spa. - Segment focus

12.10 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 150: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 INDIBA SA.

Exhibit 155: INDIBA SA. - Overview



Exhibit 156: INDIBA SA. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: INDIBA SA. - Key offerings

12.12 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 158: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 159: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 161: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.13 Lumenis Be Ltd

Exhibit 163: Lumenis Be Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 164: Lumenis Be Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Lumenis Be Ltd - Key offerings

12.14 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

Exhibit 166: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Key offerings

12.15 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 169: Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sciton Inc.

Exhibit 173: Sciton Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Sciton Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Sciton Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Suneva Medical

Exhibit 176: Suneva Medical - Overview



Exhibit 177: Suneva Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Suneva Medical - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio