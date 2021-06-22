Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market to reach $ 1.29 billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is poised to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems, the limited side effects associated with treatment, and the initiatives on social media.
The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the availability of advanced devices as one of the prime reasons driving the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market covers the following areas:
Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Sizing
Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Forecast
Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Candela Corp.
- Cutera Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- El.En. Spa
- Hologic Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Candela Corp.
- Cutera Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- El.En. Spa
- Hologic Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
