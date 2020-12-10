Energy Companies from 10 Countries Won Honors at S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 10 countries spanning four continents tonight received honors for leadership, innovation and exemplary performance at the 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, often described as the "Oscars" of energy. Actor-comedian-director Jason Alexander of cinema and television fame hosted the virtual event, which bestowed 22 awards upon companies and individuals.

Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts: "In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. Tonight's winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."

Dual wins were snagged by ENGIE, of France, Sempra, of the United States, and Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia. ENGIE, the Paris-based multinational electric utility company, walked away with Award of Excellence: Midstream honors and Energy Company of the Year - the latter being the second such win since 2017. The independent panel of judges pointed to ENGIE's green financing, energy performance consulting, and its bold entrance into emerging markets while continuing expansion in Europe, applauding the company for "staying ahead of the competition."

A dual win also went to the United States' Sempra Energy, whose Jeffrey Martin walked away with Chief Executive of the Year, recognized, in particular, for his helmsmanship during the company's divestiture of its South American assets. Judges further lauded the divestiture by naming it the 2020 Strategic Deal of the Year.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT HONORS

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to Dawood Al-Dawood, vice president-Northern Area Oil Operations of Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia, also this year's Award of Excellence: Upstream Transformation winner. Al-Dawood is known for his 'decisive nature," said the judges panel, impressed by his 37-year career in management and technology positions, following his early-years role as a foreman on drilling rigs. The panel points to Al-Dawood's leadership in the development of Manifa, the world's fifth-largest oil field at the time, and for setting records for extended-reach wells while also protecting the fragile marine environment.

COMPANIES AND INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Star Scientific of Australia, with its 25-year history as a research company specializing in muon-catalyzed fusion, a type of cold fusion, and its expertise in hydrogen, was awarded Emerging Technology of the Year, for its Hydrogen Energy Release Optimizer (HERO), which enables the use of hydrogen and oxygen to create energy and water.

Rising Star: Individual went to Colette D. Honorable, partner at Reed Smith, LLP, of the United States, for her role in elevating the global conversation on clean energy and climate change, as well as championing diversity and inclusion in energy and law.

Taking Rising Star: Company was Aurora Solar of the United States, who facilitates the creation and installation of accurate solar designs remotely. Judges were impressed by the company's growth potential and the more than 3.5 million solar projects that Aurora Solar software has been used to design.

Honoring the CEO of a company with assets under $10 billion, this year's Chief Trailblazer award was bestowed to US-based Chart Industries' Jillian Evanko. Judges lauded Evanko for overseeing the company's "striking growth" and "impressive financial performance" amid its "extensive progress" in repositioning to be a leader in the clean energy transition by expanding its presence in LNG, hydrogen, biogas/biomethane, carbon capture and other renewable fueling sources.

Jenny Salinas, vice president and head of global marketing and conferences, S&P Global Platts, said: "This year's celebration was truly unique, with its first-ever virtual uniting of more than 550 industry and other participants worldwide, the commonality of overcoming pandemic challenges around the globe and the energy industry's giveback, including S&P Global Platts' $250,000 donation to food banks of the host cities of our twin events, the Global Energy Awards and the Global Metals Awards."

Find awards criteria and judges panel information: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/judging

For full details of these and other 2020 Global Energy Awards winners, access the December S&P Global Platts Insight article on page 76 "2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards" here: https://plattsinfo.spglobal.com/rs/325-KYL-599/images/2020_GEA_Insight_Final_Full.pdf

2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Winners:

ENERGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ENGIE, France

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Jeffrey W. Martin, Sempra Energy, United States of America

CHIEF TRAILBLAZER OF THE YEAR

Jillian Evanko, Chart Industries, United States of America

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dawood Al-Dawood, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia

RISING STAR AWARD: INDIVIDUAL

Colette D. Honorable, Reed Smith, United States of America

RISING STAR AWARD: COMPANY

Aurora Solar, United States of America

DEAL OF THE YEAR: FINANCIAL

Guggenheim Securities, United States of America

DEAL OF THE YEAR: STRATEGIC

Sempra Energy, United States of America

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: UPSTREAM TRANSFORMATION

Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: MIDSTREAM

ENGIE, France

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: DOWNSTREAM

ENN Energy Holdings, China

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: LNG

JERA Global Markets, Singapore

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE: POWER

Greenlight Planet, United States of America

GRID EDGE AWARD

Kiwi Power, United Kingdom

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD: TARGETED PROGRAM

Grupo Energia Bogotá, Colombia

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD: DIVERSIFIED PROGRAM

ReNew Power, India

SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE: GREEN INITIATIVES

Wells Fargo & Company, United States of America

CONSTRUCTION PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Korea Midland Power, South Korea

ENGINEERING SOLUTION OF THE YEAR

EDL, Australia

COMMERCIAL TECHNOLOGY OF THE YEAR

Fluence, United States of America

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY OF THE YEAR

Star Scientific, Australia

Media Contacts:

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence.

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

Related Links

http://www.platts.com

