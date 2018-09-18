Energy Control Consultants and ServiceChannel Enable Retailers to Lower Energy and Maintenance Costs

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Control Consultants, Inc., a leading provider of building management systems to the retail industry, announced that the company has joined ServiceChannel's solution partner ecosystem to provide building control system integration and monitoring services. The collaboration and technical integration with ServiceChannel, the leading facilities management platform, simplifies and automates the identification of energy wasting activity and equipment-related problems, thereby reducing energy spend, eliminating unnecessary service calls and improving customer comfort and satisfaction.

By proactively monitoring and acting on facility-related issues, occupants will be more comfortable, energy will be consumed more efficiently, and equipment life will be extended. At installation, building control systems are designed to provide the right combination of air quality, space temperature, humidity, air pressure, and lighting to optimize comfort and minimize energy consumption.

Over time, building control systems degrade due to overriding control system parameters, bypassing control system components and malfunctioning equipment. By continuously monitoring the control system and integrating with the ServiceChannel platform to automatically dispatch the appropriate service provider, facility managers can address these issues before they affect building comfort.

ServiceChannel and Energy Control already count many leading retailers as joint customers. The integration of the two systems will provide the retail industry with a seamless real-time facility management solution that address critical challenges.

Last year, ServiceChannel announced its solution partner program, where validated partners, such as Energy Control Consultants, can develop an integrated solution with the ServiceChannel platform, granting customers a broader set of capabilities, greater system transparency, and more advanced automation through one common user experience.

"Building comfort is critical for the overall customer experience. We are now living in a more automated world. By joining our solutions, facility managers can quickly and easily monitor and action on building control systems issues, before they become a bigger issue," said Tom Buiocchi, ServiceChannel's CEO.

"ServiceChannel's Service Automation platform has ability to quickly bring visibility and transparency to facility issues are the obvious next steps to Energy Control's issue identification abilities," said Jason Combs, Vice President, Business Development, Energy Control. "Our goal is to make the life of the facilities manager easier by taking that in-between responsibility off of them and drastically reduce downtime when an issue occurs."

About Energy Control Consultants

Founded in 1978, Energy Control Consultants, Inc. (ECCI) has deployed and currently maintains a secure network of 80 million square feet of facilities in North America for compliance to environmental IAQ standards, energy and maintenance management. Our licensed, professional engineering firm can design and install a turn-key facility control system platform that integrates a variety of manufacturers in security, fire, energy management and control systems. Our solutions connect all systems and software into one centralized user-interface for diagnostics, live values, and trend analysis.

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel transforms facilities management for brands that want to deliver a great customer experience across their physical locations with peak operational performance. Executives and facilities leaders at more than 500 global brands like Bloomin' Brands, Cole Haan, CVS Health, Louis Vuitton, and Under Armour, love the ServiceChannel platform for its marketplace of 50,000 service provider companies, cloud applications, analytics, and intelligence into their multi-billion annual repair and maintenance spend. ServiceChannel is a privately held company funded by Accel, with offices in New York City, Pleasanton, Calif., North Andover, Mass., and London. For more information visit www.servicechannel.info.

SOURCE Energy Control Consultants, Inc.