Energy Domain Launches New Online Marketplace for Oil & Gas Transactions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Domain is now open for business to buyers and sellers of oil and gas properties. Energy Domain is a new tech-enabled online marketplace for transacting minerals, royalties, and working interests. The platform automates listing, evaluating, negotiating, and closing deals by leveraging advanced technology and proprietary data.

"We are seeing a larger percentage of companies that are wanting to transact marketed deals. COVID-19, combined with a slowly recovering oil price, has forced buyers and sellers of oil and gas interests to find better ways to sustain steady deal-flow while simultaneously cutting G&A to keep overhead low. Energy Domain allows these companies and individuals to effectively meet this challenge," said Ben Heinzelmann, President of Energy Domain.

Founded by Ryan Vinson and the 5Ms Technologies team that created MineralWare and Energy Freelance, Energy Domain leverages their oil and gas and technological expertise acquired from designing these existing popular solutions. By integrating mapping, real-time well data, permit data, production data, check stub and JIB data, buyers have all the tools they need to evaluate listings quickly. Sellers can create their own listing in minutes through a guided wizard and have flexible listing options such as "Negotiated Sale" and "Buy Now."

Energy Domain also offers an automated closing process and dashboard. "Beyond just being able to list and evaluate a deal quickly, buyers and sellers don't have to leave the platform to close a deal. All payments, due diligence, deed execution, and closing docs are facilitated directly on the closing dashboard," said Vinson.

Energy Domain plans to launch operated working interests this August along with other features.

