Energy Drink Market Report 2018 Major Key Players: PepsiCo, Red Bull, Coca Cola, Monster Beverage, Rockstar Energy Drink, AriZona Beverages: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Energy Drinks Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.86% during the period 2017-2021, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Energy drinks are a class of beverages that constitute caffeine, ginseng, taurine, and others, which increase the energy level in the body. Energy drinks fall in the category of "functional beverages group". The factors that propel the growth of the Energy Drinks Market include rising health concerns and rising acceptance of energy drinks, substantial development in number of sports personalities and athletes. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including ingredients of energy drinks that are potentially harmful to children. Besides, alcoholic energy drinks cause side-effects to health. Energy Drinks Market may be explored by type, product type, target consumer, distribution channel, and geography. Energy Drinks Market may be explored by product as Non-Alcoholic, and Alcoholic. The "Non-alcoholic" segment led the Energy Drinks Market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2021. Energy Drinks Market may be explored by product type as Natural, Non-organic, and Organic. The "Organic" segment led the Energy Drinks Market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2021. Energy Drinks Market may be explored by target consumer as Geriatric Population, Teenagers, and Adults.

The "Teenager's" segment led the Energy Drinks Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2021. Energy Drinks Market could be explored based on distribution channel as Off-trade & Direct Selling, and On-trade. The "On-trade" segment led the Energy Drinks Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2021. Energy Drinks Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Energy Drinks Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Energy Drinks Market comprise PepsiCo, Energy Drink, Red Bull, Monster Beverage Corporation, Living Essentials Marketing, Rockstar BOMB ENERGY DRINK, POWER HORSE Energy Drinks, Vemma Nutrition Company, Starbucks, XYIENCE Energy Drink, and XS Energy. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 70 page research report with TOC on "Energy Drinks Market"

Energy drinks are a category of beverages that have ingredients like caffeine and others that increase the energy level in the body. Energy drinks come under the functional beverages category. The market for energy drinks has increased significantly because of rapid urbanization, increased spread of retail, and rise in demand for convenience foods. The market has scope to expand in emerging economies due to an increase in disposable income of consumers and consumers' willingness to try new flavors and tastes.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy drinks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value and volume of energy drinks market in different regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Energy Drinks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo

Red Bull

Rockstar Energy Drink

Other prominent vendors

BOMB ENERGY DRINK

Living Essentials Marketing

POWER HORSE Energy Drinks

Starbucks

Vemma Nutrition Company

XS Energy

XYIENCE Energy Drink

Market driver

Hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy

Market challenge

Stiff competition from low-cost substitutes

Market trend

Increase in demand for low-calorie energy drinks

