Energy Drinks Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with AriZona Beverages USA LLC., Dabur India Ltd., Monster Energy Co. - Technavio

Nov 04, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drinks market is set to grow by USD 25.15 billion, at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased scope of organized distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities. 38% of the market will originate from APAC. Request Free Sample Report.
- Product
- Sparkling Energy Drinks
- During the projected period, the sparkling energy drink segment's market share will expand significantly. These sparkling energy drinks are popular among the younger generation across the world because they are reported to give quick energy. Vendors are creating a variety of effervescent energy drinks in order to meet the need for their great popularity among young people.
- Still Energy Drinks
- Type
- Standard Energy Drinks
- Energy Shots
- Geography
- APAC
- APAC will account for 38% of market growth. The two biggest markets for energy drinks in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. The busy lives of people and their demand for fast energy are two major factors propelling growth in the energy drink market in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Some of the major vendors of the energy drinks market include Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red Inc., Carabao Group PCL, Dabur India Ltd., Extreme Energy, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., Red Bull GmbH, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and Xyience Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
- AriZona Beverages USA LLC.: The company offers energy drinks that boast a vitality-inducing blend of green tea, tropical and citrus fruits, Panax Ginseng, Guarana, Schisandra, and Vitamins A, C, and E.
- Dabur India Ltd.: The company offers energy drinks enriched with Vitamin-D and Calcium for easy assimilation and quick replenishment of essential vitamins, minerals, and body salts.
- Living Essentials Marketing LLC: The company offers energy drinks that avoid nervousness, sleeplessness, and occasionally rapid heartbeat.
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.: The company offers energy drinks that offer fat-free water-based non-alcoholic energy drink that increases energy levels immediately after consumption as it contains nutritional properties having the power to rejuvenate strength.
- Monster Energy Co.: The company offers energy drinks with a powerful punch but a smooth, easy-drinking flavor.
The energy drinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Stiff competition from low-cost substitutes will hamper the market growth.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist energy drinks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the energy drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the energy drinks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy drinks market vendors
Related Reports:
Tonic Water Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the tonic water market segmentation by Application (Alcohol drinks mixer and Direct consumption) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Sugar-Free Carbonated Drinks Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the sugar-free carbonated drinks market segmentation by distribution channel (off-premise and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Energy Drinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56%
Market growth 2022-2026
$25.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.78
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red Inc., Carabao Group PCL, Dabur India Ltd., Extreme Energy, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and Xyience Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
