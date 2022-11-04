Energy Drinks Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with AriZona Beverages USA LLC., Dabur India Ltd., Monster Energy Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy drinks market is set to grow by USD 25.15 billion, at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased scope of organized distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities. 38% of the market will originate from APAC. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026

Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Sparkling Energy Drinks



During the projected period, the sparkling energy drink segment's market share will expand significantly. These sparkling energy drinks are popular among the younger generation across the world because they are reported to give quick energy. Vendors are creating a variety of effervescent energy drinks in order to meet the need for their great popularity among young people.



Still Energy Drinks

Type

Standard Energy Drinks



Energy Shots

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 38% of market growth. The two biggest markets for energy drinks in APAC are China and Japan . This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. The busy lives of people and their demand for fast energy are two major factors propelling growth in the energy drink market in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the energy drinks market include Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red Inc., Carabao Group PCL, Dabur India Ltd., Extreme Energy, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., Red Bull GmbH, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and Xyience Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

AriZona Beverages USA LLC.: The company offers energy drinks that boast a vitality-inducing blend of green tea, tropical and citrus fruits, Panax Ginseng, Guarana, Schisandra, and Vitamins A, C, and E.

The company offers energy drinks that boast a vitality-inducing blend of green tea, tropical and citrus fruits, Panax Ginseng, Guarana, Schisandra, and Vitamins A, C, and E. Dabur India Ltd.: The company offers energy drinks enriched with Vitamin-D and Calcium for easy assimilation and quick replenishment of essential vitamins, minerals, and body salts.

The company offers energy drinks enriched with Vitamin-D and Calcium for easy assimilation and quick replenishment of essential vitamins, minerals, and body salts. Living Essentials Marketing LLC: The company offers energy drinks that avoid nervousness, sleeplessness, and occasionally rapid heartbeat.

The company offers energy drinks that avoid nervousness, sleeplessness, and occasionally rapid heartbeat. Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.: The company offers energy drinks that offer fat-free water-based non-alcoholic energy drink that increases energy levels immediately after consumption as it contains nutritional properties having the power to rejuvenate strength.

The company offers energy drinks that offer fat-free water-based non-alcoholic energy drink that increases energy levels immediately after consumption as it contains nutritional properties having the power to rejuvenate strength. Monster Energy Co.: The company offers energy drinks with a powerful punch but a smooth, easy-drinking flavor.

The report also covers the following areas :

The energy drinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Stiff competition from low-cost substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the energy drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the energy drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy drinks market vendors

Energy Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $25.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red Inc., Carabao Group PCL, Dabur India Ltd., Extreme Energy, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Mutalo Group, National Beverage Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and Xyience Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

