Energy Efficient Glass Markets 2018-2023: Worldwide Analysis & Forecast by Coating, Glazing, Application and Region
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Energy Efficient Glass Market by Coating (Hard Coat, Soft Coat), Glazing (Single Glazing, Double Glazing, Triple Glazing), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Solar Panel), and Region- Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy efficient glass market is estimated to be USD 25.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.02 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5% between 2018 and 2023.
The increased demand for energy efficient glass in the building & construction, automotive, and solar panel industries is expected to drive the energy efficient glass market. The major factors challenging the growth of the energy efficient glass market include lack of access to raw materials, promotion of recycling, and management of chemicals in the most responsible manner.
The energy efficient glass market has been segmented on the basis of coating into hard coat and soft coat. The hard coated energy efficient glass market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to its low emissivity, durability, and easy availability for installation.
On the basis of glazing, the energy efficient glass market has been segmented into single glazing, double glazing, and triple glazing. The triple glazing energy efficient glass market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment is attributed to building contractors shifting to triple glazing energy efficient glass from double glazing energy efficient glass, due to its excellent low emission properties.
On the basis of end-use industry, the energy efficient glass market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive, solar panel, and others. The market in the building & construction end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the growing construction activities in emerging countries of APAC due to the growing population as well as the increasing urbanization.
APAC is the largest energy efficient glass market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The increasing disposable income, growing wealth, and rising urbanization and population growth have led to industrial growth in the region. Several government initiatives such as FDI have also encouraged international companies to build production units in the region. Hence, APAC has emerged as a manufacturing hub for automotive, appliances, and building & construction products. All these factors are expected to fuel the consumption of energy efficient glass in various end-use industries.
Companies such as Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Guardian Glass, LLC. (US), Sisecam Group (Turkey), and Vitro Architectural Glass (US) are the leading players in the energy efficient glass market, globally. Diversified product portfolio, high depth in application reach, and technical assistance to customers are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the energy efficient glass market. They have also been adopting various organic growth strategies such as new product launch and expansion to enhance their current scenario in the energy efficient glass market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Energy Efficient Glass Market
4.2 Energy Efficient Glass Market, By End-Use Industry
4.3 Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Type & By Region
4.4 Energy Efficient Glass Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Prominence of Green Buildings
5.2.2 Restraint
5.2.2.1 Lack of Access to Raw Materials, Promotion of Recycling, and Management of Chemicals in the Most Responsible Manner
5.2.3 Opportunity
5.2.3.1 Growing Building and Construction Activities in APAC
5.2.4 Challenge
5.2.4.1 Lack of Investments in Developing New Products
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Coating
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hard Coat
6.3 Soft Coat
7 Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Glazing
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Triple Glazing
7.3 Double Glazing
7.4 Single Glazing
8 Energy Efficient Glass Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building & Construction
8.2.1 Commercial
8.2.2 Residential
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Solar Panel
8.5 Others
9 Energy Efficient Glass Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Western Europe
9.2.1.1 Germany
9.2.1.2 UK
9.2.1.3 France
9.2.1.4 Rest of Western Europe
9.2.2 Central & Eastern Europe
9.2.2.1 Russia
9.2.2.2 Turkey
9.2.2.3 Rest of Central & Eastern Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 US
9.3.2 Canada
9.3.3 Mexico
9.4 APAC
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Indonesia
9.4.6 Rest of APAC
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.5.3 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Expansion
10.3.2 New Product Launch
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Saint-Gobain
11.2 AGC
11.3 Nippon Sheet Glass
11.4 SCHOTT AG
11.5 Sisecam Group
11.6 Guardian
11.7 Vitro Architectural Glass
11.8 Morley Glass & Glazing
11.9 Kaphs S.A.
11.10 Sedak GmbH & Co. KG
11.11 Metro Performance Glass
11.12 Other Key Players
11.12.1 CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
11.12.2 Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.
11.12.3 Abrisa Technologies
11.12.4 Bendheim
11.12.5 Central Glass Co. Ltd.
11.12.6 GSC Glass Ltd.
11.12.7 Arnold Glas
11.12.8 Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.
