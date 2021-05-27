Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 26, 2021.

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld J. Birks Bovaird 16,494,553 85.70% 2,753,377 14.30% Mark S. Chalmers 18,494,309 96.08% 753,621 3.92% Benjamin Eshleman III 14,978,861 77.82% 4,269,069 22.18% Barbara A. Filas 18,358,186 95.38% 889,744 4.62% Bruce D. Hansen 16,600,408 86.25% 2,647,522 13.75% Dennis L. Higgs 18,275,526 94.95% 972,404 5.05% Robert W. Kirkwood 15,876,006 82.48% 3,371,924 17.52% Alexander Morrison 16,631,280 86.41% 2,616,650 13.59%

About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

