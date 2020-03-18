Energy Fuels to Host Investor Webcast to Discuss FY-2019 Results

LAKEWOOD, CO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU; TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading uranium producer in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it will host an investor webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 20, 2020. Energy Fuels' Senior Management invites investors and other stakeholders to join our webcast to discuss the following topics:

FY-2019 financial results;

The status of U.S. government efforts to support domestic uranium miners, including the proposed creation of a U.S. uranium reserve;

Proactive measures the Company is taking to preserve cash and working capital, including the $16.6 million bought deal financing we completed in February 2020 , the Company's response to the COVID-19 virus, and recent market volatility; and

The status of other cash flow generating initiatives for Energy Fuels, including ongoing alternate feed material processing, progress on land cleanup, and potential rare earth element opportunities.

How to Join the Webcast

To join the webcast, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada) or 416-764-8659. The webcast slides can be accessed through the following link:

Energy Fuels – Webcast Link

A link to a recorded version of the proceedings will be available shortly after the webcast by calling 1-888-390-0541 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada) or 416-764-8677 and entering the code 434744#. This recording will be available until March 27, 2020.

Commitment to Continued Investor Outreach in the Era of COVID-19

Energy Fuels is committed to doing our part to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including eliminating travel and conference attendance for the time being. At the same time, Energy Fuels believes it is critically important to maintain open lines of communication with the investor community at all times, especially in today's challenging environment. In addition to the webcast this Friday, the Company may host additional conference calls and/or webcasts when we have significant announcements or when otherwise warranted in the coming weeks or months. We will be able to provide investors with a forum to speak directly to Senior Management, while also adhering to the recommendations of authorities related to the novel coronavirus. In addition, anyone is welcome to call or email the Company at any time using the investor contact information at the end of this press release.

About Energy Fuels : Energy Fuels is a leading US-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant. Its corporate offices are near Denver, Colorado, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers, the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is in operation and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S., and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU", and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cautionary Notes: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation as to U.S. government efforts to support domestic uranium miners, including the proposed creation of a U.S. uranium reserve; any expectation as to any proactive measures the Company may be taking to preserve cash and working capital; any expectation as to the Company's response to the COVID-19 virus and recent market volatility and the success of any such responses; any expectation as to the ability of the Company to secure any other cash flow generating initiatives, including alternate feed material processing, land cleanup activities and potential rare earth element opportunities; and any expectation that the Company is or will maintain its position as a leading uranium company in the United States.

