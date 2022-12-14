Energy gum market to grow by 6.24% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing fitness consciousness will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Gum Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including Blockhead HQ Ltd, First Energy B.V., GumRunners LLC, Market Right Inc., Mars Inc., NeuroGum Inc., Rev Energy Gum, Simply Gum Inc., WUG USA , Yildiz Holding AS, and Apollo Brands Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH among others

Vendors: 15+, Including Blockhead HQ Ltd, First Energy B.V., GumRunners LLC, Market Right Inc., Mars Inc., NeuroGum Inc., Rev Energy Gum, Simply Gum Inc., WUG USA, Yildiz Holding AS, and Apollo Brands Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The energy gum market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.48 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.74% according to Technavio.

Energy gum market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global energy gum market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Global energy gum market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers:

Increasing fitness consciousness

Increasing popularity of sports nutrition

Frequent product launches by manufacturers

KEY challenges:

Rising consumer preference for energy gums over energy gum

Lack of awareness among consumers

High preference for other energy-boosting products

The energy gum market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this energy gum market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy gum market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the energy gum market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the energy gum industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the energy gum market vendors

Energy Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 117 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $50.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blockhead HQ Ltd, First Energy B.V., GumRunners LLC, Market Right Inc., Mars Inc., NeuroGum Inc., Rev Energy Gum, Simply Gum Inc., WUG USA, Yildiz Holding AS, and Apollo Brands Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

