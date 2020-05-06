Energy Harbor Partners with Ohio Governor's Imagination Library

"We are pleased to support an organization that shares our passion for educational development and literacy," said Energy Harbor president and CEO John Judge. "The Imagination Library recognizes that the best way to ensure that children are armed with the knowledge they need to succeed is reading aloud to them and giving them access to books. Ensuring young learners have books and other resources they need at home is increasingly important now that students are unable to physically attend school."

Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine said, "I am thrilled that Energy Harbor is partnering with the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library to help us put more books in the hands of Ohio's kids. Early access to books is critical to a child's future success inside the classroom and beyond, and we want every child in Ohio to be able to register in the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library. We are so close to making this program available in every zip code in Ohio thanks to our amazing community partners like Energy Harbor."

In addition to this partnership, Energy Harbor continues to develop and support local efforts to improve the economic vitality and enhance the safety and security of the communities it serves. Judge added, "COVID-19 has created challenges for all of us, and we intend to do all that we can to be good neighbors to those who live and work around us. Recently we helped the Mason Community Learning Center, an elementary school in Akron, provide hotspots for families to provide internet access for remote learning."

"We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with Energy Harbor and the commitment they have made to our students and to our educators," said Mason Community Learning Center principal Angela Harper.

Energy Harbor also provided support to Akron's Haven of Rest Ministries which plays a vital role in breaking the cycle of homelessness and helping people live hope-filled lives. "While other facilities have been closed, the Haven of Rest has seen an 11% increase in the meals we serve," said Haven of Rest Ministries CEO Rev. Jeff Kaiser. "This support from Energy Harbor is a wonderful surprise and enables us to provide our services when the community needs them most."

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

For more information on Energy Harbor visit www.energyharbor.com

Forward Looking Statements and Further Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Energy Harbor Corp. (the "Company") expects or anticipates to occur in the future (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "intends," "plans," "will likely result," "are expected to," "could" and "will continue"), are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that in making any such forward-looking statement its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the discussion of risk factors under "Risk Factors" contained in the Disclosure Statement of FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. filed with the Bankruptcy Court on May 30, 2019, which will be available on the Investor Website (as described below) and the following important factors, among others, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements: the actions and decisions of regulatory authorities; economic conditions and power pricing within the Company's territories and markets; the Company's ability to accomplish or realize anticipated benefits from strategic and financial goals; the uncertainties associated with the deactivation of remaining commodity-based generating units, including the impact on vendor commitments, and as it relates to the reliability of the transmission grid, the timing thereof; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, mediation and like proceedings, including with respect to the timing and amounts of the capital expenditures that may arise in connection with any such proceedings; changes in customers' demand for power; and weather conditions affecting future sales, margins and operations.

Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; nor can the Company assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. As such, you should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding the Company will be available at www.energyharbor.com under the heading www.energyharbor.com/ir (the "Investor Website"). The Company advises that holders of the Company's securities should review all available information before making any decisions whether to buy or sell any of the Company's securities. Any information in any materials posted on the Investor Website in the future will automatically update and, where applicable, modify or supersede the information contained in this press release and any other information previously posted on the Investor Website.

