Energy Harvesting Devices Market: 15.92% Y-O-Y Growth Rate| Segmentation by Technology (thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, electrodynamic, and others), Application, and Geography | Technavio

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Technology (thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, electrodynamic, and others) and Application (building and home automation, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, and others)

Technology (thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, electrodynamic, and others) and Application (building and home automation, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, and others) Geographies: Europe ( Germany , The Netherlands , and the UK), North America (US), APAC ( China ), MEA, and South America

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 595.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The energy harvesting devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Analog Devices Inc.- The company offers a wide range of ultra low power ICs for energy harvesting applications. Power management products that convert energy from vibration (piezoelectric), photovoltaic (solar), and thermal (TEC, TEG, thermopiles, thermocouples) sources provide high-efficiency conversion to regulated voltages or to charge batteries and super capacitor storage elements.

Cymbet Corp.- The company offers EnerChips that enables high-efficiency Energy Harvesting (EH) designs that convert the relatively low levels of energy into an amount that can provide the power for an electronic system.

The company offers EnerChips that enables high-efficiency Energy Harvesting (EH) designs that convert the relatively low levels of energy into an amount that can provide the power for an electronic system. EnOcean GmbH- The company offers energy harvesting devices such as ECO 200 - Kinetic Energy Harvesting, ECS 300 - Solar cell for self-powered wireless sensors, ECT 310 Perpetuum - Thermo Energy Harvesting and others.

Regional Market Outlook

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, UK, and The Netherlands are the key markets for energy harvesting devices in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

The growth of smart factories will facilitate the energy harvesting devices market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Driver:

Rapid growth of the IoT:

The IoT is a system of interrelated devices or things that are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity. The IoT technology enables an Internet-connected device to use sensors and actuators to collect, record, and transmit data to other computing devices on a real-time basis. The demand for these IoT devices is primarily driven by developments in wired and wireless communication technologies, telecommunication standards, human-machine interface (HMI) technologies, and initiatives taken by governments worldwide to implement advanced technology-driven systems and solutions to improve their operational efficiency. This, in turn, is driving the demand for energy harvesting devices that enhance the functionality of IoT devices by offering them uninterrupted power without harming the environment.

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Trend:

Growing popularity of smart wearables:

Wearable devices, which include smart fabrics, smartwatches, heart rate monitors, fitness bands, and smart glasses, monitor the fitness levels of users while offering various other benefits to them. This technology has been gaining a lot of traction across all key regions worldwide. The continuous increase in the penetration of these solutions among customers is opening doors to immense growth opportunities for players in the global energy harvesting devices market. Many other companies, which see immense growth potential in this product segment, are also entering the market. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global energy harvesting device market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Building and home automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Thermoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Piezoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrodynamic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Cymbet Corp.

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Powercast Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

