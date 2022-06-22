Energy Harvesting Devices Market: 15.92% Y-O-Y Growth Rate| Segmentation by Technology (thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, electrodynamic, and others), Application, and Geography | Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Harvesting Devices Market size is expected to increase by USD 595.34 million, at a CAGR of 17% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Download Sample: for more additional information about the Energy Harvesting Devices Market
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Technology (thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, electrodynamic, and others) and Application (building and home automation, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, and others)
- Geographies: Europe (Germany, The Netherlands, and the UK), North America (US), APAC (China), MEA, and South America
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Buy Now!
|
Energy Harvesting Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 595.34 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.92
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, UK, and The Netherlands
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The energy harvesting devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Analog Devices Inc.- The company offers a wide range of ultra low power ICs for energy harvesting applications. Power management products that convert energy from vibration (piezoelectric), photovoltaic (solar), and thermal (TEC, TEG, thermopiles, thermocouples) sources provide high-efficiency conversion to regulated voltages or to charge batteries and super capacitor storage elements.
- Cymbet Corp.- The company offers EnerChips that enables high-efficiency Energy Harvesting (EH) designs that convert the relatively low levels of energy into an amount that can provide the power for an electronic system.
- EnOcean GmbH- The company offers energy harvesting devices such as ECO 200 - Kinetic Energy Harvesting, ECS 300 - Solar cell for self-powered wireless sensors, ECT 310 Perpetuum - Thermo Energy Harvesting and others.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Click here for a sample report
34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, UK, and The Netherlands are the key markets for energy harvesting devices in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.
The growth of smart factories will facilitate the energy harvesting devices market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Get a sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
- Energy Harvesting Devices Market Driver:
- Rapid growth of the IoT:
The IoT is a system of interrelated devices or things that are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity. The IoT technology enables an Internet-connected device to use sensors and actuators to collect, record, and transmit data to other computing devices on a real-time basis. The demand for these IoT devices is primarily driven by developments in wired and wireless communication technologies, telecommunication standards, human-machine interface (HMI) technologies, and initiatives taken by governments worldwide to implement advanced technology-driven systems and solutions to improve their operational efficiency. This, in turn, is driving the demand for energy harvesting devices that enhance the functionality of IoT devices by offering them uninterrupted power without harming the environment.
- Energy Harvesting Devices Market Trend:
- Growing popularity of smart wearables:
Wearable devices, which include smart fabrics, smartwatches, heart rate monitors, fitness bands, and smart glasses, monitor the fitness levels of users while offering various other benefits to them. This technology has been gaining a lot of traction across all key regions worldwide. The continuous increase in the penetration of these solutions among customers is opening doors to immense growth opportunities for players in the global energy harvesting devices market. Many other companies, which see immense growth potential in this product segment, are also entering the market. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global energy harvesting device market during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Cartesian Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cartesian robots market share is expected to increase to USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Download Sample Report
Broaching Machines Market: The broaching machines market share is expected to increase to USD 129.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%. Download Sample Report
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Building and home automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Thermoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Piezoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrodynamic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Cymbet Corp.
- EnOcean GmbH
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Powercast Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article