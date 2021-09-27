Energy Industry to Host EnergyCareers 2021, a Virtual Career Event and Job Fair on October 20

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) will host EnergyCareers 2021, a free, virtual career exploration event and job fair on October 20, 2021. This year's program will bring students and work-ready adults together to learn about careers in energy through educational programming, networking sessions, exhibits, and a virtual career fair with opening remarks from Jennifer M. Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy.

The energy sector employs more than six million people, a number expected to grow over the next several years, as hundreds of thousands of jobs are forecasted to be filled. Accordingly, industry recruiters want to connect with adults exploring new career options, students, and veterans. Focused on ensuring the industry's workforce resembles the communities and customers it serves; energy recruiters are especially eager to welcome a diverse audience to EnergyCareers 2021.

Day-long programming will offer 17 educational sessions covering topics including:

Finding Your Future in the Innovative, Imaginative Energy Industry

Engineering Careers in Energy

Energy Internships and Apprenticeships (and How to Find Them!)

Electric Vehicles and Careers in EV Infrastructure

Explore Cyber-Security and IT Careers in Energy

Technical and Skilled Trade Careers in Energy

Transferring Military Experience to a Career in Energy

Working Toward Environmental and Energy Justice for All

Entrepreneurship in Energy

Energy employers seek candidates with different skillsets and education levels, including those with experience and advanced degrees; those with high school degrees or GEDs who want to begin their career journey through on-the-job training, and those eager to transition from another career.

"We are excited to welcome students and those actively seeking employment to EnergyCareers 2021 so they can explore dynamic, fulfilling employment in an essential industry and careers that can have an incredibly positive impact on people's lives," noted Missy Henriksen, CEWD's Executive Director. "We are looking for natural problem-solvers and critical thinkers, men and women who want to work with their hands, drive business operations, and those who are interested in protecting our nation's resources while serving their communities."

CEWD is partnering with a host of organizations to drive attendance to EnergyCareers 2021 including Autism Speaks, Out for Undergrad, American Association of Blacks in Energy, Hispanics in Energy, Veterans in Energy, Asian Americans in Energy, and others.

EnergyCareers 2021 is free to attend. Additional information on the program, participation in the career fair, and registration is available at GetIntoEnergy.com.

The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is a non-profit consortium of electric, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy companies, and their associations, committed to the development of a skilled, diverse energy workforce.

SOURCE Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD)