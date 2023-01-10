Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $108 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Management Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System; By Component; By Deployment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy management system market size is expected to reach USD 108 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



North America controls most of the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years because energy management systems significantly improve energy performance compared to an initial energy baseline. They lead systematically (plan-do-check-act), resulting in ongoing energy efficiency improvement. They also create a policy for efficient energy use and maintain efficiency overall project return on investment. They also generate data to better understand and make decisions about energy consumption.



Furthermore, an energy management system is superior to ad hoc or traditional project-based approaches to improving energy performance because it involves implementing a systematic approach to energy efficiency. These systems typically comprise best practices in project management, energy monitoring, and energy awareness, as well as an energy policy that governs an organization's energy use and performance.



Within the organization, the energy management system raises awareness and commitment to energy, i.e., consumption, use, efficiency, and renewable sources. It improves organizations' ability to manage energy risks and their potential consequences in an efficient manner, as well as strengthens their competitiveness and reduces their vulnerability to energy price fluctuations and energy availability.



Thus, rapid use of this system across commercial, industrial, and public sector organizations fueled the market growth.



Furthermore, implementing energy management systems yields significant benefits other than energy and cost savings. Early adoption experiences have shown that adhering to the standard results in some non-energy benefits, such as increased productivity and lower maintenance requirements.



Significant energy and cost savings were achieved in many cases with little or no capital investment. This is because ISO 50001 promotes a cultural shift that engages and empowers employees to identify and address energy-saving opportunities as they arise. Companies achieve energy savings persistence by continuously monitoring and improving energy efficiency.



However, conforming to an internationally recognized standard, such as ISO 50001, provides the company with additional market value. Companies and organizations can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability to their customers, employees, investors, and regulators by obtaining ISO 50001 certification.



Companies and organizations can gain a competitive advantage by demonstrating their corporate citizenship. This can help to improve their brand, which directly benefits them.

Energy Management System Market Report Highlights

HEMS segment held the largest market share in the system segment as the demand for an automated household is rising.

Hardware held the largest segment in the services segment with rising diagnoses of infections and genetic illness.

Cloud-based energy management systems held the largest segment in deployment as it helps in boosting productivity and decrease carbon efficiency.

North America held the dominant position because of rising adaptation towards technology and advancements alongside environmental concerns.

Major players operating in the industry include Schneider Electric SE; Honeywell International Inc.; Siemens AG; Johnson Controls, Inc.; C3.ai, Inc.; GridPoint, General Electric; ABB; International Business Machines Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Price Escalation and Fluctuations in Energy Consumption

Grid and Meter Smart Installation

Restraints and Challenges

Insufficient Level of Expertise

The publisher has segmented the energy management system market report based on system, component, deployment and region:



Energy Management System, System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS)

Energy Management System, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Energy Management System, Deployment Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

Energy Management System, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2022 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Energy Management Systems Market Insights



5. Global Energy Management Systems Market, by System



6. Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Component



7. Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Deployment



8. Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

GridPoint

General Electric

ABB

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

