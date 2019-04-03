Energy Professionals Says Partnership with the American Composites Manufacturers Association Will Help Expand Its Leadership Role in Reducing Energy Costs

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Professionals, LLC, a national leader in helping organizations to significantly reduce energy costs and reach energy sustainability objectives, said membership in the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) will help it to further those goals.

The ACMA, the world's largest composites industry trade group, serves as an essential driver of industry growth and prosperity. The global composites end-product market is expected to reach $113.2 Billion by 2022.

With their rapid growth in manufacturing, ACMA members are seeking industry leading solutions that provide them with actionable insights: how they consume energy, how to significantly reduce energy costs and streamline their entire supply chain to support their developments.

"Energy Professionals has been a pioneer in bringing together the best minds in the energy industry, offering cutting edge solutions for manufacturers across the country," said Energy Professionals President Jim Mathers. "This partnership aligns with our core strategy of bringing energy intelligence to leading fields in manufacturing and beyond. We are eager to provide immediate value through procurement, on-site generation, system maintenance, and any advancements that support cost savings, operational efficiency, and energy reliability."

"Global organizations are continually seeking innovative ways to increase efficiency and decrease costs. The composites industry is the technological driver across aerospace, infrastructure, automotive, and many other market segments," said Scott Lindley, VP of Membership, ACMA.

As the Green New Deal becomes a focus of national attention, Energy Professionals is especially proud to join with the brightest minds of the energy field to bring their insight into and foster conversations on the best methods of creating sustainability, efficiency and of course, financial reduction.

About Energy Professionals

Energy Professionals, LLC, founded in 1999, has provided utility relief, energy intelligence, and renewable solutions to over five million consumers of Natural Gas and Electricity. For more information, visit: www.EnergyProfessionals.com or contact PJ Farrenkopf, Director Business Development, 781-580-0013.

About American Composites Manufacturers Association

ACMA is the unified voice and protector of the composites industry, providing a seat at the table for distributors, suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes to gain knowledge, influence and competitive advantage. Learn more: www.ACMAnet.org.

