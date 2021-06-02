Energy Sector Illuminates with Technology Advancement and the Emergence of Prosumerism

Furthermore, energy storage is fast becoming a vital component of prosumerism. Residential behind-the-meter storage continues to grow rapidly, propelled by the value proposition offered by solar photovoltaics and batteries. Similarly, reducing energy costs by limiting power demand peaks and benefitting from monetization avenues are the key drivers of energy storage adoption in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

"Intelligent algorithms capable of precisely tracking and forecasting energy demand ensure productivity and comfort for utilities and prosumers," said Shrinivas Tukdeo, TechVision Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "An automated approach for managing and controlling the onsite generation, energy storage, and consumption has enabled effective optimization of residential and C&I energy requirements through establishing a bi-directional energy exchange, ensuring grid resiliency."

Tukdeo added: "Rapid digitization across the industry peripheral has enabled a shift from conventional business models to advanced go-to-market strategic imperatives. Restructuring operations and an instant response to technological enhancements remain the primary factors required to streamline the business process."

Developing a prosumer strategy requires a carefully mapped and analyzed mechanism to ensure maximum return on investment. Industry participants should review the following for growth:

Research and development (R&D) investment for technological innovation : Aligning technological enhancements with R&D mandates, consumer preferences, and grid requirements will be the primary factor driving business growth.

: Aligning technological enhancements with R&D mandates, consumer preferences, and grid requirements will be the primary factor driving business growth. Technology convergence for grid resilience : Smart grid companies should collaborate with energy analytics, smart components, and sensor manufacturing firms to combine their technological expertise and enhance grid control system portfolios.

: Smart grid companies should collaborate with energy analytics, smart components, and sensor manufacturing firms to combine their technological expertise and enhance grid control system portfolios. Technology sourcing for system integration: Source out technological derivatives to large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to benefit from their integrated supply chain, diverse consumer portfolio, and brand value.

