Energy Security Emergency in Texas Brings Alternative, Clean, Renewable & Reliable Energy Source into the National Spotlight

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas endures the greatest energy insecurity in recent history, the Renewable Liquid Heating Fuel (RLHF) industry is offering America a viable, clean fuel that can be utilized as part of the U.S. energy mix, to relieve pressure on an overstretched electrical grid, keeping the heat and lights on into the coming decades.

Renewable liquid heating fuel is a blend of traditional heating oil and renewable biodiesel. Biodiesel is a low carbon replacement for heating oil that is produced from used cooking oil, animal fats and agricultural byproducts or co-products. These low carbon fuels reduce lifecycle greenhouse gases on average 73%-80%.

"Here in Vermont, many homeowners that have an electric air source heat pump received an email warning on February 12 that that their utility will 'manage' the device remotely to lower energy consumption during peak demand," said Matt Cota of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, adding, "We have witnessed tremendous growth in wind/solar/hydroelectricity, biomass, renewable liquid and gaseous fuels over the past decade. Each fuel has advantages and disadvantages and should be allowed to compete in the marketplace."

The home heating fuel industry is made up of mostly small, multigenerational, main street businesses, and has been successfully keeping people in the Northeast and across the country warm and comfortable for decades. "As an industry, we've been working on transitioning to biofuels for years," said Charlie Uglietto, a National Energy and Fuels Institute member and president of Cubby Oil and Energy. "The situation in Texas further underscores our need for reliable, renewable, and diversified fuel sources like the biofuels we offer. We have a product that can meet the expanding needs of our country, while also drastically reducing GHG emissions. We have been advocating for many years to be included in the national discussion on energy mix; we hope now someone will finally listen. We are part of the solution to climate change."

The renewable liquid heating fuel industry continues to work with state and federal lawmakers and policymakers to position low carbon liquid fuels as an immediate solution to reducing GHG emissions and a key energy source to avoid situations like the one in Texas in the future.

SOURCE National Energy & Fuels Institute