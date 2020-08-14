Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Construction Services, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020. Energy Services earned revenues of $30.8 million and $74.7 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Net loss available to common shareholders was ($95,000) and ($2.0) million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million ($0.10 per share) and $1.1 million ($0.08 per share) for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The backlog at June 30, 2020 was $69.8 million.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the three months ended June 30, 2020. However, many of our customers have continued with projects and we are receiving new bid opportunities. Also, our employee count at June 30, 2020 was higher compared to March 31, 2020." Reynolds continued, "While we are seeing positive signs, we could see a significant impact in the fourth quarter of fiscal year if there is a worsening of the pandemic."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019







































Revenue $ 30,762,725

$ 40,187,978

$ 74,678,432

$ 136,257,561



















Cost of revenues 27,936,548

36,936,926

69,425,044

128,580,270





















Gross profit 2,826,177

3,251,052

5,253,388

7,677,291



















Selling and administrative expenses 2,532,141

2,021,359

7,473,422

6,790,032

Income (loss) from operations 294,036

1,229,693

(2,220,034)

887,259



















Other income (expense)















Interest income 83

-

53,332

58,023

Other nonoperating expense (53,793)

(25,736)

(130,472)

(79,312)

Interest expense (101,335)

(331,067)

(400,197)

(744,541)

Gain on sale of equipment 43,296

68,672

563,062

206,241





(111,749)

(288,131)

85,725

(559,589)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 182,287

941,562

(2,134,309)

327,670





















Income tax expense (benefit) 200,242

455,805

(347,629)

334,987





















Net (loss) income (17,955)

485,757

(1,786,680)

(7,317)





















Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250

231,750

231,750







































Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (95,205)

$ 408,507

$ (2,018,430)

$ (239,067)





















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 13,627,293

13,985,579

13,844,340

14,080,299





















Weighted average shares-diluted 13,627,293

17,418,912

13,844,340

14,080,299





















(Loss) earnings per share

















available to common shareholders $ (0.007)

$ 0.029

$ (0.146)

$ (0.017)





















(Loss) earnings per share-diluted

















available to common shareholders $ (0.007)

$ 0.023

$ (0.146)

$ (0.017)





















Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net (loss) income available to common shareholders:



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited















Net (loss) income available to













common shareholders $ (95,205)

$ 408,507

$ (2,018,430)

$ (239,067)















Add: Income tax benefit (expense) 200,242

455,805

(347,629)

334,987















Add: Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250

231,750

231,750















Add: Interest expense 101,335

331,067

400,197

744,541















Less: Non-operating expense (income) 10,414

(42,936)

(485,922)

(184,952)















Add: Depreciation expense 1,097,750

1,073,387

3,315,541

3,187,733















Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,391,786

$ 2,303,080

$ 1,095,507

$ 4,074,992 Common shares outstanding 13,627,293

13,985,579

13,844,340

14,080,299 Adjusted EBITDA per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.29

Certain statements contained in the release including, without limitation, the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation

