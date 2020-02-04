Energy Storage Industry Report 2020: BESS Forecasts, Key Technologies, Growth Opportunities, Value Chain Analysis
Feb 04, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook for the Global Energy Storage Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall global energy storage was at 4.2GW in 2019. It will be witnessing a steady, strong growth in 2020 as well, with an estimated capacity of above 6GW.
This study focuses on and/or provides:
- The key technologies contributing to energy storage
- The role of compressed-air energy storage (CAES) and supercapacitors in the energy storage market
- Supportive legislation, policies, and incentives driving energy storage installations in key countries
- Detailed analysis of alternative energy storage solutions
- Detailed forecasts for BESS and the role of Li-ion chemistry
- Technology lifecycle of the different technologies involved in the energy storage market
Among the different types of solutions, Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) is a strong segment, along with the Thermal Energy Storage (TES) system. Within BESS, lithium-ion (Li-ion) is the most widely used storage solution, followed by flow batteries and sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries.
South Korea was the global leader in energy storage solutions in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States surpassed South Korea and became the global market leader. Growth in 2020 will be largely determined by the demand in the United States, China, and South Korea followed by other key countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and UAE.
Among end-user categories, residential-scale storage is witnessing significant growth, exceeding commercial and utility, while utility-scale storage is also gaining momentum alongside commercial/industrial applications. Residential scale storage is predominantly dependent on BESS, while commercial and utility-scale storage uses both BESS and other alternative storage solutions.
Steady price decline of Li-ion batteries is an important factor that drives the demand for residential energy storage systems, along with the concept of solar + storage, where solar panels installed at residential dwellings prefer to have a storage unit as well for use during peak hours of the day and during peak summer and winter when the grid lines could not cater to the surging energy demand.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Energy Storage Market Predictions for 2020
- Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020
- Global Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020
- Global Hotspots for Energy Storage Projects
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Definition and Segmentation
3. 2020 Industry Outlook - Alternative Energy Storage Technologies: Market Overview
- Key Alternative ESS Market Predictions for 2020
4. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Technology Trends
- Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Lifecycle
- Key Technology Trends and Market Watch for 2020
- TES Technology
- CAES Technology
- Flywheel Energy Storage Technology
- Supercapacitors
- New Technologies - Advanced Rail Energy Storage (ARES)
5. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Regional Analysis
- Global Alternative Energy Storage Technologies Forecast for 2020
- Regional Trends - North America
- Regional Trends - Europe
- Regional Trends - APAC
6. Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Application Analysis
- Alternative Energy Storage Technologies - Applications
- ESS Business Model Developments
7. 2020 Industry Outlook - Battery Energy Storage Systems: Market Overview
- Key Battery Market Trends for 2020
8. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Market Analysis
- Market Size and Growth
- Market Forecast - Grid-connected BESS
9. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Regional Analysis
- 2019 Geographic Segmentation - Grid-scale BESS
- 2020 Geographic Segmentation - Grid-scale BESS
- Regional Trends - APAC
- Regional Trends - Europe
- Regional Trends - North America
- BESS - Global Market Attractiveness
10. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Technology Spotlight
- Technology Spotlight*
- Battery Energy Storage Technology Trends
- Key Technology Trends
11. Battery Energy Storage Systems - Global Policies
- Storage Market Policies - Global Incentives
12. 2019 Industry Outlook - Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications)
- Battery Storage Trend for Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications
- Li-ion Device Batteries - Are They Safe?
- Market Size and Growth
- EV Battery Market Size and Growth
13. Battery Storage (Consumer, Industrial, and EV Applications) - Regional Analysis
- Regional Trends - APAC
- Regional Trends - Europe
- Regional Trends - North America
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - New Manufacturing Destinations
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth - Critical Success Factors for Growth of ESS Technologies across Regions
15. Value Chain - Alternate Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Battery Energy Storage Systems Value Chain
- Flywheel Storage Stakeholders
- Thermal Energy Storage Stakeholders
- Compressed Air Energy Storage Stakeholders
- Supercapacitors Energy Storage Stakeholders
- Companies to Watch - New Product/Technology/Service Launches in 2020
16. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- CellCube
- LG Chem
- NantEnergy
- Samsung
- Sonnen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65macg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article