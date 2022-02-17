Energy Storage Market Size to Grow by 50013.15 MW units | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Amsted Industries Inc. | Technavio

The energy storage market is driven by the growing energy storage requirement as companies incur heavy losses if there is a power outage for even a minute. However, the high upfront costs for subsystem components, installation, and integration may challenge the growth.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Energy Storage Market Analysis Report by Type (Utility-scale and Behind the meter) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" as you View our Report Snapshot

Top Energy Storage Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amsted Industries Inc.

EVAPCO Inc.

General Electric Co.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Download Sample Report for insights on the strategic moves and market share contribution of each vendor!

Energy Storage Market Type Outlook (Volume, MW units, 2021-2026)

Utility-scale - size and forecast 2021-2026

Behind the meter - size and forecast 2021-2026

The uility-scale type segment held the largest energy storage market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share mainly due to the rising growth of renewable energy generation and distribution. The utility-scale energy storage system has a storage capacity ranging from around a few megawatt-hours (MWh) to hundreds of MWh. Utility-scale stationary battery storage systems are also referred to as front-of-the-meter, large-scale, or grid-scale battery storage and their role in integrating a greater share of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the system by providing the flexibility needed. Thus, the growth of renewable energy generation and distribution will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Energy Storage Market Geography Outlook (Volume, MW units, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC held the largest regional market share of energy storage market in 2021. The region is anticipated to contribute 58% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for energy storage in APAC. The US, UK, and Germany are key revenue-generating economies of the energy storage market. The demand for energy in APAC is increasing due to the growing population and improvements in the standard of living. These factors have increased the focus on more reliable sources of energy that can cater to the varying demand in the region. In addition, these countries witness frequent power outages and insufficient power generation capacity. These factors drive the need for increased investments in electricity generation and storage in the region.

Want to know more about the contribution of each segment? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 61.52% Market growth 2022-2026 50013.15 MW units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 46.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Amsted Industries Inc., EVAPCO Inc., General Electric Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Utility-scale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Behind the meter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Amsted Industries Inc.

EVAPCO Inc.

General Electric Co.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio