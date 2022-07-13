Energy Toolbase Launches Sustainable Capital Finance on Platform for Instant PPA Financing Quotes for Solar + Storage Projects

Sustainable Capital Finance provides financing solutions for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) users with projects 100 kW+

STUART, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase has launched its newest financing integration partner, Sustainable Capital Finance (SCF), on the ETB Developer platform. This partnership enables ETB Developer users to instantly generate Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) financing quotes for commercial and industrial (C&I) and non-profit solar + storage projects without leaving the platform through SCF's industry-leading PPA solution.

Energy Toolbase's modeling platform supports project developers, energy organizations, and Fortune 500 companies in accurately and transparently modeling the avoided cost of solar + storage projects. Additionally, the software allows users to configure any type of project financing solution, such as a cash purchase, PPA, lease, or loan. With ETB's Developer's newest financing integration feature, users can seamlessly generate complete financing quotes that are integrated with avoided cost and project cash flows. This allows project developers to streamline their workflow of generating an indicative quote by eliminating the need to go between multiple applications and ultimately, expedite the process of modeling, optimizing their financing solution, and deploying projects.

Sustainable Capital Finance is a third-party financier that works directly with solar integrators and energy consumers to provide PPA solutions for commercial, non-profit, and municipal projects. SCF makes PPA financing more accessible to C&I and non-profit sectors by providing solutions for projects 100 kilowatts (kW) and up. In addition to project financing, acquisition, and ownership, SCF develops projects in over 18 states and works with over 200 EPC and developer partners. SCF is comprised of experts specializing in structured finance, solar diligence, and solar development.

"We're particularly excited to be launching our financing integration with an industry leader like Sustainable Capital," said Matt Cimo, Manager of Platform Sales at Energy Toolbase. "To provide a financing option within the platform that serves a sector that has previously had very few financing options will be a game-changer for our userbase."

"Sustainable Capital Finance has witnessed the Energy Toolbase platform evolve into one of the premier software solutions in the renewable energy space," said Joel Binstock, Manager of Origination & Partnerships for Sustainable Capital Finance. "We are very excited about the opportunity to integrate our two platforms and provide a more streamlined approach to project financing for our customers. Our collaboration will further standardize the approach to solar and storage third-party financing."

Energy Toolbase and Sustainable Capital will be hosting a webinar that will overview the new financial integration on August 10 at 3 pm EST. Click here to register for the free webinar. To start using the Sustainable Capital Finance integration in ETB Developer, sign up for a 14-day free trial of the ETB Developer platform.

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: https://www.energytoolbase.com.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

About Sustainable Capital Finance

SCF serves as a third-party sustainable financing firm, providing financing expertise in commercial solar and storage. With institutional capital supporting project acquisitions & development, SCF is able to cater to the underserved commercial solar market. Sustainable Capital Finance and SCF Suite are service marks of Sustainable Capital Finance Inc. To learn more, visit www.scf.com.

