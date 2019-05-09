Energy Transfer To Serve As Premier Special Olympics PA "Guardians Of The Flame" Torch Run Partner

NORRISTOWN, Pa., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) today announced a three-year partnership that will recognize Energy Transfer as its Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Guardians of the Flame Premier Sponsor. LETR, the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics, is changing the future for people with intellectual disabilities and lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion.

Energy Transfer will donate a total of $450,000 over a three-year period to further SOPA's mission to broaden the opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities (ID). Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in the country with more than 86,000 miles of oil, natural gas and refined fuels pipelines traversing 38 states. Both organizations share a similar focus on working to improve the quality of life and well-being for the community.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and SOPA athletes carry the "Flame of Hope" into the Opening Ceremonies of local and state Games. The flame symbolizes courage and the celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe. In 2018, more than $1.3 million was raised to support nearly 20,000 SOPA athletes via a multitude of LETR events and activities around the state that included Torch Runs, annual Polar Plunges, the Beaver Stadium Run and more. In Pennsylvania, there are more than 500 members of law enforcement and emergency responders engaged in LETR efforts.

"As Pennsylvania's Special Olympics programs continue to grow, more funding is needed to support the athletes and their families because there is no cost to participate," said Matthew Aaron, SOPA President & CEO. "This is where the support of the law enforcement community becomes crucial. Law Enforcement Torch Run helps raise funds and create awareness for our athletes. Our partnership with Energy Transfer will not only assist our efforts from a financial perspective, but also fuel our movement through the time, energy and enthusiasm of Energy Transfer employee volunteers."

Energy Transfer has also been named a Special Olympics Pennsylvania "Inclusion Revolution" Campaign Partner. As Special Olympics approaches its 50th anniversary in Pennsylvania, it is leading the revolution to engage, empower, and transform communities to ensure full inclusion for people with ID. Through this pursuit, the organization has embarked on a 5-year, $6.5M Major Gifts Campaign to build fully inclusive schools and communities, improve the overall health and access to care for people with ID, develop athlete leaders, provide better quality programs, and make cities more welcoming and accepting for people with ID.

"We are incredibly proud to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania and to participate in these athletic competitions," said Chris Curia, Energy Transfer Executive Vice President. "This partnership signifies our ongoing commitment to both Pennsylvania and the organizations like Special Olympics that are making a difference in the lives of so many."

This collaboration will not only benefit Special Olympics athletes, but the entire community in which Special Olympics Pennsylvania and Energy Transfer serves. Special Olympics provides a positive venue for families, volunteers, and donors to become part of a caring community, and to become involved in the movement.

About Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training and competition in 21 Olympic-type sports to approximately 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities or closely related developmental disabilities. For more information about how you can join "The Inclusion Revolution," visit www.specialolympicspa.org.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., also owns the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP, and the general partner interests and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at www.energytransfer.com.

CONTACTS: Nicole Jones, Special Olympics PA, 610-630-9450, ext. 231, njones@specialolympicspa.org

Amanda Gorgueiro, Energy Transfer, 214-981-0712, amanda.gorgueiro@energytransfer.com

SOURCE Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicspa.org

