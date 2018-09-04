Energy Transfer's Permian-to-Gulf Coast Pipeline Picks Up Customers, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) (Dallas, Texas) is among the companies rushing to answer desperate cries from the Permian Basin for more takeaway capacity. The company's Permian Gulf Coast (PGC) Pipeline has quickly become a popular idea, and earlier this week received sufficient commitments to proceed with construction. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $29 billion in active Oil & Gas Pipeline projects in Texas.

Within this article: Details on the PGC pipeline and related projects from ETP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, MPLX LP and Delek US Holdings Incorporated.

