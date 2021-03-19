EnergyWare Launches New Training Video in Its Efforts to Educate Channel Sales Agents on Solar Energy

SUNRISE, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyWare, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, is actively promoting solar energy education for its agents through its newest training video. Produced by EnergyWare's team of experts in the energy efficiency market, the comprehensive video is just one of many educational initiatives that the company will be taking to establish the EnergyWare brand as an authoritative figure in the space.

With the U.S. Electric market having produced $401 billion in revenue in 2019, it is fair to say that this is just the beginning of the energy industry's revolution to renewables. Earlier this year, EnergyWare CEO Jake Jacques announced plans to expand EnergyWare's Solar Portfolio. Since the expansion of their energy-efficient ecosystem, EnergyWare has created a new Solar Energy Expert Team to help educate its partners and agents.

"Our team recognized the importance of industry collaboration and educational content from an early stage," said Jacques.

"We are thrilled to provide members of the energy efficiency market with this video, and we look forward to producing similar content in the very near future for the betterment of the industry community as a whole. We encourage anyone interested in solar energy to learn from the newly formed EnergyWare Solar Expert Team today!"

Viewers can begin learning how to sell solar technology today. No capital is needed and immediate savings can be accrued on day one, of which can be used to purchase a new roof, a new HVAC system, or other energy efficiency products.

To watch EnergyWare's Full Solar Training Video and Access its Marketing Partner Toolbox, please visit https://toolbox.securechkout.com.

To learn more about EnergyWare and their newly formed Solar Expert Team, please visit http://www.EnergyWareLLC.com.

