Enesi Pharma Awarded Grant Funding to Develop and Evaluate ImplaVax®-enabled Solid Dose Vaccines Targeting Measles and Rubella

OXFORD, England, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), the innovative pharmaceutical company developing unique injectable solid dose drug-device vaccine products, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The funding will support a new project to evaluate Enesi's ImplaVax® technology platform for enabling the development and delivery of solid dose vaccines for Measles and Rubella (M&R).

The project aims to generate compelling data to confirm if the ImplaVax platform can impart significant advantages to the delivery of vaccines for these diseases. An ImplaVax-enabled solid dose M&R vaccine could eliminate the need for reconstitution together with all associated needlestick and cross contamination hazards and wastes. Improved thermal stability would also be a major added benefit aiding the cost effectiveness of supply and robustness of delivery particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) where cold-chain issues and access to target populations for vaccinations can be challenging. Additionally, an ImplaVax-enabled vaccine may offer the potential for regimen sparing providing further cost and logistical benefits that improve vaccination uptake and coverage.

The successful conclusion of the project is expected to enable Enesi to develop longer-term pre-clinical and clinical plans specific to the solid dose M&R vaccine product concept. Such findings would support the advancement of other ImplaVax-driven programmes the Company has underway and is planning.

Measles remains one of the leading causes of childhood mortality leading to an estimated 450 deaths each day worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It is highly infectious and serious complications include blindness, encephalitis (brain swelling), ear and respiratory infections. Rubella is usually a mild infection in childhood however when an unprotected woman is infected while pregnant it can result in miscarriage, serious or sometimes fatal complications for the foetus including hearing, eye and heart defects as well as autism and diabetes. Measles and rubella infections are preventable through immunisation but because of persistent gaps in immunisation coverage outbreaks of both infections continue to occur, exacerbated by vaccine hesitancy and refusals and gaps in surveillance and reporting.

David Hipkiss, Enesi Pharma CEO, commented:

"We are honoured and delighted that the potential of ImplaVax has been recognised by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with this new grant award. We believe that ImplaVax offers a novel solution to many issues that affect the success levels of vaccination programmes around the world, including measles and rubella, and particularly in LMIC regions. We have embarked on multiple collaborations with leading companies, academic groups, government and non-government organisations, with the objective to demonstrate the global utility of ImplaVax in multiple disease areas that constitute major health issues. The success of these programmes could be transformational in improving global health."

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is an innovative pharmaceutical company developing new products with the potential to transform performance and delivery of vaccines and make a material impact on global healthcare.

The company's primary focus is the development of novel solid dose vaccines against a range of infectious and other select diseases, working in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations.

Enesi's ImplaVax® formulation and device technologies offer significant potential benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and are supported by a strong subject preference over administration using a standard needle and syringe.

The Company has established multiple collaborations to evaluate opportunities for ImplaVax®-enabled vaccines for a range of infectious diseases and allergies, including with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, BARDA DRIVe*, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Public Health England, Sementis and GeoVax.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders.

For more information visit www.enesipharma.com or follow Enesi on Twitter at www.twitter.com/enesi_pharma.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under this contract.

